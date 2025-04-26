If you can crack this mind-bending maths brain teaser in 15 seconds, your brainpower is extraordinary

Maths brain teasers are something that never fail to spark curiosity and challenge our logic. They tend to get people talking, scratching their heads, and diving deep into patterns and calculations. If you’re someone who enjoys a good mental workout, this puzzle will leave you confused. A tricky maths puzzle shared on X puzzled users.(X/@jitendra789789)

The puzzle that's got everyone talking

Shared on X (formerly Twitter) by user @jitendra789789, this brain teaser features a 3×3 grid filled with numbers — except for one mysterious question mark that viewers are challenged to replace with the correct number. Your task is to find the number that replaces the question mark within 15 seconds.

Here’s how the grid is laid out:

Top row: 6, 6, 8

Middle row: 5, 7, 5

Bottom row: 4, 3, ?

Beneath the grid, three numbers are listed: 120, 126, and 320. The twist? The image asks which number should replace the question mark, with these multiple-choice options:

(a) 4

(b) 12

(c) 8

(d) 16

Check out the puzzle here:

Social media reactions pour in

The teaser has struck a chord with puzzle lovers online. Since being posted, it has amassed over 5,000 views and 200+ comments, as users try to crack the pattern.

One user confidently claimed, “It’s definitely 16 if you follow the multiplication logic.” Meanwhile, another seemed less sure, writing, “None of this adds up, maybe it’s a trick question?”

Another brain teaser enthusiast added, “This one had me staring at it for 10 minutes, and I still don’t get it.” Someone else joked, “This is why I avoided maths after school!”

Internet’s love with maths challenges

Brain teasers like this continue to trend on social media, not just because they’re fun, but because they offer a moment of shared curiosity. People love competing to solve them, debating patterns, and showing off when they finally figure it out.

Whether you’re a maths whiz or just someone who enjoys an occasional brain workout, this teaser is sure to catch your attention. So, take a shot — can you solve it?

What do you think the correct answer is?