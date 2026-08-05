‘If you wear denims, they grill you’: IIM alum details bizarre rules at Noida firm

A recent IIM graduate took to Reddit to express regret over joining a family-run MSME in Noida to beat a tough job market. Despite interning at JPMorgan and the Aditya Birla Group, the graduate landed at a firm where being five minutes late incurs a salary deduction and wearing denims leads to harsh reprimands from leadership. The employee went on to describe the workplace as outdated.

The employee asked Reddit users how to handle the situation. (Representational image). (Unsplash)

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The employee shared, “I recently graduated (March 2026) with an MBA degree from one of the top 10 IIMs of the country. I've had internships at JP Morgan, Aditya Birla Group and Director Merit Rank Holder at my IIM, and my bachelors is from the top 3 colleges of Delhi University.”

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{{^usCountry}} The individual shared that the company they work for has over 200 employees and has strict rules. The person continued, “They don't know ANY professionalism, not even know slightest of English language and expect everyone to dress so FORMALLY. If you ever tried wearing denims, the trio will personally call and grill you.” The person continued that the management hates change and deducts salary for being even 5 minutes late. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The individual shared that the company they work for has over 200 employees and has strict rules. The person continued, “They don't know ANY professionalism, not even know slightest of English language and expect everyone to dress so FORMALLY. If you ever tried wearing denims, the trio will personally call and grill you.” The person continued that the management hates change and deducts salary for being even 5 minutes late. {{/usCountry}}

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The person recalled, “The MDs daughter who is a BTech Grad (from a ghar ke piche wala college), mentioned ‘Are IIM grads even talented’, in a meeting that had me. She taunted and targeted me at least 5 times.”

What did social media say?

An individual posted, “I find this hard to believe. You just joined a company because you wanted to live in Noida (!!!) And then it turned out to be a lala company. Did you do any research? No offers from professionally managed companies?” The OP responded, “I never prepared for the interview, just got placed because they liked my candidature.”

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Another expressed, “Start looking out. Job hunt full-time and move out. That's it. Why are you even worried?” A third commented, “I was you last year. I graduated from an IIM in March 2025 and got placed in a lala company with the exact same shit like yours. They were allergic to change and were stagnant at 150cr revenue for the last 30 years. MD and his useless children were considered gods. On top of that, I was in Sales, which meant a large (nearly 50%) portion of my CTC was variable, but I never got it, even after working my ass off for 1 year and 10 days. I left this job in April.”

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A fourth wrote, “I have worked in such a company for 5 months. My advice is to try to look for another job (as the market is cooked, don't leave without getting another offer letter in hand). But please start looking. It's not sustainable.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Hindustantimes.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)