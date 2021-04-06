IFS officer shares adorable footage of fishing cat family, wows netizens

An adorable and playful jungle cat family was recently captured on camera along the borders of Chilika Lake in Odisha. The video of the footage, shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter has garnered much love and admiration from tweeple.

“Our camera trapped a beautiful family of Fishing cat as part of our ongoing estimation along the borders of Chilika lake,” explains the caption shared alongside the clip. The 42-second-long video shows two little cubs playing blissfully around their mother. We must warn you that the adorable cubs may steal your heart in a jiffy.

Take a look at the video:

Shared on April 5, the clip has garnered over 36,000 views and tons of reactions. While some were delighted to see the playful cubs, others thanked Nanda for sharing such a precious moment from the wild.

