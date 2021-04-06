Home / Trending / IFS officer shares adorable footage of fishing cat family, wows netizens
trending

IFS officer shares adorable footage of fishing cat family, wows netizens

The 42-second-long video shows two little cubs playing blissfully around their mother.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON APR 06, 2021 01:39 PM IST
The image shows the family of fishing cats.(Twitter/@susantananda3)

An adorable and playful jungle cat family was recently captured on camera along the borders of Chilika Lake in Odisha. The video of the footage, shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter has garnered much love and admiration from tweeple.

“Our camera trapped a beautiful family of Fishing cat as part of our ongoing estimation along the borders of Chilika lake,” explains the caption shared alongside the clip. The 42-second-long video shows two little cubs playing blissfully around their mother. We must warn you that the adorable cubs may steal your heart in a jiffy.

Take a look at the video:

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Google’s advisory doodle asks people to stay safe and wear masks

White House press briefing gets surprise visit from Easter Bunny

Specially-abled man’s video about acing life’s hurdles may leave you inspired

Woman’s swift dress change during performance stuns netizens. Watch

Shared on April 5, the clip has garnered over 36,000 views and tons of reactions. While some were delighted to see the playful cubs, others thanked Nanda for sharing such a precious moment from the wild.

What are your thoughts on this video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
susanta nanda twitter post
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Assembly Election 2021 LIVE
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Bihar Board 10th Result 2021
BSEB 10th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP