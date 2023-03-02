IFS officer shares video of this ‘beautiful and rare’ animal found in Ladakh region. Can you guess its name?

IFS officer Parveen Kaswan is a regular Twitter user who shares incredible posts to create awareness about wildlife. Often, he shares images or videos of different incredible animals found in India and asks people to identify the creatures. Just like his recent post where he shared a video of a “beautiful and rare” animal that is found in the Ladakh region.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“A beautiful and rare animal found in India. In Ladakh region. Not many have heard about it. Guess what,” he tweeted. Alongside, he also added that he had re-shared the video from Twitter user Nubra Valley, a resident of Ladhak’s Nubra Valley.

Take a look at the video to see if you can identify the animal:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since being shared a day ago, the video has received close to one lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the tweet has also accumulated close to 12,000 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video. Some also tried guessing the name of the animal.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“We think it is a Eurasian lynx, Parveen. How wonderful to see,” wrote a Twitter user. “Cougar?” asked another. “Puma?” guessed a third.

Could you guess which animal is captured in the video? If not, this tweet by the IFS officer may help. While replying to his own post, he also shared the answer. “It’s a Himalayan Lynx. One of the wild cat species found in India. A beautiful and rare creature. Found in Leh-Ladakh. Others found in this zone are Snow leopard and Pallas cat,” he tweeted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}