A 28-year-old IIT Delhi graduate has shared how discovering that his parents were burdened with more than ₹1 crore in debt changed his career plans, prompting him to take up a high-paying job at Google and put his startup ambitions on hold.

Yash Garg, 28, put his entrepreneurial dreams on hold to take up a high-paying job

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In a conversation with HT.com and a detailed LinkedIn post, Yash Garg recounted how he went from witnessing debt collection agents visiting his family home to working a high-paying job at Google, building a mobile apps business that generated more than ₹2 crore in revenue, and eventually quitting his job to become an entrepreneur.

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“Most people start their careers with some privilege, and many start from zero. I started from minus ₹1 crore, and I did not even know it until my second year at IIT Delhi,” Garg wrote.

Garg told HT.com that graduated from IIT Delhi in 2019 with a BTech in Electrical Engineering and a minor in Computer Science. His father ran a real estate business and had invested in under-construction flats from builders. However, the flats were not delivered for years, while the banks continued demanding EMI payments.

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His parents began borrowing from friends and relatives and eventually resorted to credit cards to manage their finances. They tried to shield Garg from the extent of their financial difficulties.

“My parents carried all of this debt quietly and tried to shield me from it. I knew we owed money, but never how much,” he said. Garg realised the true extent of the debt while studying at the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi.

IIT Delhi student discovers parents’ ₹ 1 crore debt

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Garg was living in an IIT Delhi hostel but returned home almost every weekend as his hometown was also Delhi. He said he personally witnessed collection agents visiting their house while in the second year of college.

“I was living on the IIT Delhi campus in the hostel, but since my home was in Delhi, I went home almost every weekend. I personally saw collection agents at our house a few times,” he told HT.com.

In his LinkedIn post, he recalled how the situation particularly affected his mother. “It stressed my mother a lot, and I could see it on her face every day,” he wrote.

Garg eventually sat his parents down and asked them to list everyone they owed money to. He began writing down the amounts owed to banks, friends, relatives and credit card companies. By the time he finished, the principal amount alone exceeded ₹1 crore.

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“That day, I knew I had to grow up quickly and get my parents out of this situation,” he wrote.

He had initially joined IIT Delhi with the ambition of building a startup after graduation. However, discovering the extent of his family's debt made him put those plans on hold. His immediate goal became securing a high-paying job and clearing the loans within two years.

Failed IIT placement, aggressive savings

Garg had hoped to join a high-frequency trading firm, which he said offered annual salaries of more than ₹50 lakh. He was ranked second in his department and had a CGPA of 9.7 out of 10.

However, he was rejected by Tower Research in the final round of campus placements. The disappointment affected his performance in subsequent interviews, and he eventually accepted an offer from Cohesity at ₹18 lakh per annum.

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(Also read:₹2 crore a month to join startup as an engineer"> IITian leaves own company earning ₹2 crore a month to join startup as an engineer)

Garg moved to Bengaluru in July 2019 and began keeping his monthly expenses below ₹20,000. Speaking to HT.com, he said his in-hand salary was approximately ₹1.18 lakh. “It was a good job, but nowhere near the number we needed,” he said.

The IIT graduate began saving aggressively, sending every extra rupee back home to his parents so they could repay their debts.

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“I paid ₹15,000 for a PG within walking distance of the office, so I spent almost nothing on travel. On weekdays I ate the meals the office provided,” he revealed.

“The remaining ₹5,000 or so covered weekend meals, bus tickets and the occasional flight home. Everything else went to my parents,” he told HT.

Joining Google with ₹ 75 lakh salary

He later joined travel technology startup Spotnana as a founding engineer. However, after around a year, he realised that almost his entire salary was going towards interest payments on his family's credit card loans.

“About a year after I had started sending money home, I sat down to see where it had gone. Almost my entire salary had been spent on interest for our credit card loans. We had not reduced the principal and had not saved anything either. After a full year of hard work and sacrifice, the list was exactly as long as the day I had written it,” Garg wrote on LinkedIn.

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He then realised that he needed to get a higher salary and set his sights on Google.

A college senior working at Google eventually referred him to the company. After four months of preparation, Garg secured a position on Google's Search team in Bengaluru.

He joined Google in December 2021 with an annual compensation package of around ₹75 lakh, including stock, he told HT. At the time, approximately ₹80 lakh of his family's debt remained.

With Google's permission, he also started building mobile apps with his father, working nights and weekends.

₹ 2.1 lakh bet generates ₹ 2 crore revenue

Their initial Android apps and games failed to generate revenue. Garg then decided to focus on iOS applications. He bought a MacBook Pro for ₹2.1 lakh, picked their most downloaded Android game and built its iOS version in six days.

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The decision paid off. Within a few days of enabling monetisation, the game's earnings had covered the cost of the laptop.

“Our revenue grew from ₹6 lakh in the first month to ₹24 lakh in the fourth, as we added more games,” he wrote.

Over the next year and a half, their games crossed 200,000 downloads, with most players based in the US. The business generated more than ₹2 crore in revenue.

“I was working close to 100 hours a week between Google and our apps,” he wrote. “Over a year and a half, our games crossed 200K downloads, with players mostly from the US, and brought in more than ₹2 crore in revenue.”

Family clears last loan in June 2023

The revenue from the apps, along with Garg's Google salary, allowed the family to start repaying the principal amount rather than merely covering interest payments.

In June 2023, they cleared their last loan. In July 2023, Garg quit his job at Google.

(Also read: ₹3.3 crore job at Google: ‘I just kind of knew from the first day’">Man reveals why he quit ₹3.3 crore job at Google: ‘I just kind of knew from the first day’)

In his interview with HT, Garg said the repayments happened gradually, with the family prioritising loans from relatives who kept asking for their money back and those carrying the highest interest rates.

“Every time one of those was closed, there was a sigh of relief at home, and my mother in particular was relieved whenever a loan from one of her friends was cleared,” he said.

“When the last one went, it felt like a weight we had carried for years had finally been lifted off all of us. It is hard to put into words, but it was a feeling of freedom, and we were all very happy,” he added.

Garg submitted his resignation at Google soon after the final loan was paid off. His last working day was July 20, 2023, a day before his 25th birthday.

“On 21 July 2023, I woke up with no debt, no job, and for the first time in years, nothing standing between me and the thing I had always wanted to do,” he wrote.

From mobile games to SaaS startup

Leaving Google did not mean an immediate entrepreneurial breakthrough. Garg said he built 12 new games over the next four months, but none of them worked. He eventually shut down the games business and pivoted to software-as-a-service (SaaS).

After briefly exploring Shopify apps, he studied around 70 business-to-business SaaS marketplaces and identified monday, a project management platform, as an opportunity.

He subsequently founded Super Workday, which builds applications for teams using the platform. In April 2024, eight months after leaving Google, he got his first paying customer.

“I was so happy that day that I emailed him just to tell him he was my first customer. I still remember his name,” he wrote.

Super Workday now has more than 300 paying customers, mostly in the US, and is close to $100,000 in annual recurring revenue (ARR), Garg told HT. The company builds apps that automate repetitive tasks and connect the platform to other tools used by teams.

“It largely runs on its own now,” he said.

Garg also revealed that the business helped fund his sister's wedding. He is now building another startup in the artificial intelligence space, which is currently in stealth mode.

His LinkedIn post also mentioned that South Park Commons invested $400,000 in his venture in January 2025 at a valuation of $5.7 million.

“My startup journey is still early. Since then, there have been many more ups and downs, and there are still many things to figure out,” he wrote.

“But for the first time, I am building the startup I always wanted to build, and I am ready for whatever comes next.”