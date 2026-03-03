IITian leaves own company earning ₹2 crore a month to join startup as an engineer

A Jaipur-based founder has recalled her meeting with an IIT Kanpur graduate who built a successful company, but grew tired of dealing with manufacturers and eventually left entrepreneurship to work for someone else. Pranshi Chaturvedi, the founder and CEO of Bellish Group, revealed the IITian’s journey in an X post. Why a founder left his own company to work as an employee at a startup. (Pexels./Representational Image)

Chaturvedi said that she met the IIT Kanpur graduate on a recent trip and got to know that he had built a shoe brand that was bringing in ₹2 crore in sales every month. Despite this, the founder was unhappy and eventually left the company to work at a Gurgaon-based startup.

IITian quits own company According to Chaturvedi, the IITian founder left entrepreneurship because he did not like the way his manufacturers in Surat operated.

“On my recent trip, I met an IIT Kanpur alumnus who scaled his D2C shoe brand to ₹2 crore in monthly sales. He left it because he didn’t like how the Surat manufacturers operated,” she wrote in her X post.

After leaving his own company that was bringing in ₹2 crore every month, the IITian now works as an engineer at a Gurgaon-based startup.

“Now he’s in Gurgaon working as a Lead Engineer at a startup that has raised Series A funding,” Chaturvedi revealed, without naming the person.