IITian CEO pays 1 lakh a month for ‘educated’ home manager who looks after food, laundry and more; explains why

The founder of GreyLabs AI has explained why he pays good money for a home manager. Aman Goel, founder and CEO of GreyLabs, revealed that he and his wife have hired a home manager to take care of all household chores that they do not have the time to look after. It is a decision that has saved them from "a lot of headache and time". Aman Goel is the founder and CEO of GreyLabs AI.

In a post shared on X, Goel said that both he and his wife Harshita Srivastava are working professionals who do not have the time to manage the household — a task that encompasses cooking, cleaning, repairs, paying bills, buying groceries and more.

The need for a home manager

Aman Goel, a graduate of IIT Bombay, and his wife, an IIT Kanpur alumna, live together with Goel’s parents. Both Goel and his wife are working to build and scale GreyLabs.

With limited time on their hands, they decided to outsource the work of household management to a trained professional. Their home manager looks after everything from food planning to groceries to repairs.

“I actually hired a Home Manager who is a full-time person who takes care of everything from food planning, wardrobes, repairs, maintenance, Groceries, laundry, etc. Basically, she manages all the house help and service providers and frees up our time,” Goel said.

“We needed this because Harshita and I are both working professionals and don't have time for this. We want our full energy to be focused on building GreyLabs,” he explained.

A high-earning and educated professional

The salary of a home manager is significantly higher than that of an average domestic worker. In his X post, Goel revealed that his home manager earns ₹1 lakh a month or ₹12 lakh per annum.

The manager is also a trained professional in her field – she earlier worked as the Operations Head of a hotel chain.

“he person working with us is an educated one and has served as Operations Head at a hotel chain. We pay them Rs. 1 lakhs a month. Expensive? Probably yes. But we value our time and can afford to pay, hence paying,” he revealed.

The IITian CEO of GreyLabs further explained that since he and his wife keep busy, they did not want to burden his aging parents with the task of household management.

“It's a task to manage the house - cooking, cleaning, groceries, maintenance, repair, etc. We felt that we can delegate this work,” he said.

How social media reacted

The admission made Goel the target of some mockery and trolling on social media. Some people felt that hiring a home manager was a waste of money and accused Goel of burning investors’ cash.

He refuted these accusations, saying the salary for his home manager was being paid from his personal account, with money he earned from selling his earlier business. “It's my personal money which I earned by selling my previous venture for millions of dollars,” he said.

“Don't be this man. Your life is way more important than any company you built or the amount of money you make. Live life,” another person wrote.

Many also defended the Mumbai-based CEO. “He is someone who has hired a Home Manager - by paying a more than market average pay - so that he and his wife can focus on their careers, and their parents get good care (the parents stay with them). It's funny how, you can be an upstanding husband, son, employer and yet be schooled by anons for no good reason,” said X user Srijan R Shetty.