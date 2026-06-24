IIT graduate calls JEE coaching teachers ‘leftovers’ from placement season, internet divided

An IIT-BHU graduate has sparked a debate online after claiming that many JEE coaching teachers are often the “leftovers” of placement season who turned to teaching as a backup career option. The remarks were made by X user Akash Sampurnanand Pandey, whose post has since gone viral, drawing both support and criticism from social media users.

The post quickly gained traction online, triggering mixed reactions. (Unsplash/Representational image)

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“At 16, JEE coaching teachers seem to project an image of flamboyant geniuses who are IITians and can derive any Physics equation in 60 seconds. Rockstars,” Pandey wrote in an X post

However, he argued that students often view them differently by the time they graduate from IIT. “But by the end of IIT, you realize the truth: they were the leftovers in the placement season. Tier 2 students,” he said.

Pandey went on to claim that coaching was often a “backup plan” for such teachers and accused them of overselling the IIT dream to aspirants. “Coaching was their backup plan. They peaked at 16 and got complacent. These guys are undergrads in suits playing dress-up Professors in front of naive teenagers, overselling you the IIT dream. Real ones have a PhD,” he added.

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{{^usCountry}} The IIT graduate further argued that while some of their IIT batchmates moved on to pursue MBAs, PhDs and startups, many coaching teachers remained focused on the same entrance exam material for years. “While their batchmates moved on to MBAs, PhDs, and startups, they’ve been stuck on the same booklets of HC Verma and RD Sharma for 20 years,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The IIT graduate further argued that while some of their IIT batchmates moved on to pursue MBAs, PhDs and startups, many coaching teachers remained focused on the same entrance exam material for years. “While their batchmates moved on to MBAs, PhDs, and startups, they’ve been stuck on the same booklets of HC Verma and RD Sharma for 20 years,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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“Don't mistake the gatekeeper for the owner of the castle,” Pandey concluded.

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What did social media say?

The post quickly gained traction online, triggering mixed reactions. While some agreed with Pandey’s assessment, others defended coaching teachers and their contributions to education.

One user wrote, “True....they don't even have that deep understanding of the subjects they are teaching as compared to some good professors out there.....they have just micro-tailored themselves for the entrance exams.”

“Absolutely, the better ones indeed have higher degrees and/or building something. Though I don't think we ought to have disdain for them. They're educators and must be respected as such. Actually it's under them many students get first exposure to higher level of material,” commented another.

“they play a role. Some do get ahead using such leftovers. True that they are not PhDs but they figured out how to crack JEE and have some system. Some may not be even from IIT. Teacher in KG or primary may not be able to solve your class 8 math prob. Doesnt mean she is a fool,” wrote a third user.

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“there is no honour in putting anyone down. Besides good teacher & mastery over the subject are two very different things. Some of the best known people in research at my IIT were the absolute worst teachers. At age 16, someone who is 30 & able to impart knowledge deserves respect,” said another.

“I have seen ‘IITians’ with hefty package doing nothing and getting fired after 1 year, so let’s not belittle anyone here,” commented one user.