IIT Kharagpur students make mango pickle using storm-fallen raw mangoes, internet says ‘sarv gun sampann’

A student from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur, has shared a video offering a homely glimpse of life inside the campus, where raw mangoes that fell during a storm were turned into pickle inside a hostel.

A video showed IIT Kharagpur students making mango pickle from raw mangoes that fell during a storm.(Instagram/ajay_patel_iitvlogs)

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The clip was shared on Instagram by Ajay Patel, who introduced the scene by saying, “Students at IIT also make mango pickles. Let me show you. He is Narayan.”

In the video, Narayan explains how the pickle preparation began after raw mangoes fell from trees during stormy weather on the campus. Showing the cut mango pieces, he says, “So these are some pieces of mango cut and kept. Some time ago there was a storm. These were all broken and cut and turmeric and salt were added to it. When it was left for a while, it was kept for drying. It will be dried in the sun for two-three days, after that this is its spice, this is for the pickle. It will be ground a little coarsely. What is in it? There is mustard, fennel, kalonji, and fenugreek. This also has fenugreek.”

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{{^usCountry}} (Also read: 5 IIT graduates who climbed to the top in the United States) Mangoes from hostel trees {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} (Also read: 5 IIT graduates who climbed to the top in the United States) Mangoes from hostel trees {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Patel then shows the mango tree inside the hostel premises and explains that BC Roy Hall has several such trees. He says, “And that is the mango tree, there is a mango tree here. So in our hostel, BC Roy Hall, there are many mango trees. Isn’t it Narayan? So now a storm is going on, mangoes are falling every day. This time there were not many mangoes, but whatever were there, Narayan has tried to make pickles. When it is ready, we will eat it and show you guys. Then we will show you the whole jar. That's all for today. Okay.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Patel then shows the mango tree inside the hostel premises and explains that BC Roy Hall has several such trees. He says, “And that is the mango tree, there is a mango tree here. So in our hostel, BC Roy Hall, there are many mango trees. Isn’t it Narayan? So now a storm is going on, mangoes are falling every day. This time there were not many mangoes, but whatever were there, Narayan has tried to make pickles. When it is ready, we will eat it and show you guys. Then we will show you the whole jar. That's all for today. Okay.” {{/usCountry}}

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Watch the clip here:

The clip was shared with the caption, “Aam ka aachar inside IIT hostel.” It has since drawn amused and nostalgic reactions from viewers, many of whom said the video reminded them of home and hostel memories.

Internet reacts

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Reacting to the video, one user wrote, “This is the most Indian hostel thing ever.” Another said, “Sarv gun sampann.” A third commented, “Narayan knows the real art of survival.” Someone else added, “This reminded me of summer vacations at home.” Another user wrote, “Storm gave them mangoes and they made memories.” One comment read, “This is better than any campus tour.” Another person said, “BC Roy Hall students are living the dream.”

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HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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