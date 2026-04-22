IIT Kharagpur professor invites students to his birthday party, internet envious

The sweet celebration quickly went viral on Instagram as viewers praised the IIT professor for thinking of his students.

The video then cuts to visuals of the snacks that were served to all guests, including pasta, ice cream, rice, pooris, several types of curries and dal. Students were seen enjoying the lunch in a large garden, with the professor himself serving them and bringing them cutlery.

The video was shared on Instagram yesterday by an account called @unseen_iit. In the clip, the IIT Kharagpur professor was seen cutting a chocolate cake as students clapped for him.

An IIT Kharagpur student left the internet surprised—and a little envious—after sharing a video of a professor’s birthday celebration with his class. A video of Professor Aurobinda Routray cutting a cake with his students and treating them to lunch went viral online, sparking a wave of reactions.

“Your professor invited you for his birthday,” read the on-screen caption on the video, which has collected over 1 lakh views and dozens of comments.

“Galat department me mai as usual (I’m in the wrong department, as usual),” wrote one envious viewer.

“I was selected for a summer internship under him. Very friendly person, always replies on mail,” another person recalled.

“Humlogo k yaha teachers day me v sir log kuch nehi khilate ...sath me bolte he budget nehi he (Our teachers don’t even feed us on teacher’s day. And they say they don’t have the budget),” a third person posted under the clip.

“Happy Birthday to Routray Sir,” a comment said.

More about IIT Kharagpur The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur is one of the country’s oldest and most prestigious engineering colleges. It is the first of the IITs to be established and is recognized as an Institute of National Importance.

Founded in 1951, IIT Kharagpur is known for its strong focus on research, innovation, and entrepreneurship. The campus is spread over 2,100 acres, making it the largest IIT in terms of size.

IIT Kharagpur is fully residential, providing on-campus housing facilities to its students, research scholars, faculty members and many of its staff members too. Students live in hostels, while the faculty housing features a mix of bungalows and flats.

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