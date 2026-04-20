From chairs to umbrellas: IIT Bombay students get creative on ‘no bag day’. Watch

According to the caption of the post, the activity took place during the last lecture, making it a memorable send-off. “No bags no notes, just pure memories…. Arrgh, the last lecture,” the caption read.

The video, shared on Instagram by user @ballooncheeksbaka, shows students entering a classroom one by one, only instead of regular bags, they carry their books and supplies in the most inventive ways imaginable. The clip captures wide smiles, playful poses and even a professor laughing along.

A lighthearted classroom activity at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has taken social media by storm, with students ditching backpacks and turning everyday objects into quirky carriers during a themed “No Bag” day.

In the video, students appeared to push their creativity to the limit. Some used clothes hangers to carry papers, while others brought in buckets and mugs as makeshift containers. A few opted for simpler alternatives like paper or plastic grocery bags.

One student even walked in carrying a plastic chair stuffed with books, while another rode a bicycle straight into the classroom. Large cardboard boxes were also used as storage units.

Sports and outdoor items also made their way into the classroom. One student balanced belongings on a cricket bat, while another flipped an umbrella upside down to use it as a basket. Some students even tied dupattas or stoles into sling-style carriers.

How did social media react? The video has drawn widespread reactions online, with many users praising the students’ creativity and the positive classroom vibe.

“Sir was genuinely happy for his students,” one user commented, referring to the professor seen enjoying the moment.

“Innovationmaxxing,” wrote another, while a third added, “Class toh crazy hai aur sir bhi pookie hai.”

“Real motivation for JEE,” joked another user.