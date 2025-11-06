IIT professor praises non-IIT intern’s dedication, offers 20K stipend and full-time role: ‘I enjoy working with…’

Exceptional talent often appears in unexpected places, and sometimes all it takes is drive and proactivity to stand out. This is exactly what happened when a non-IIT remote intern was hired by an IIT Delhi professor two months ago. Joining remotely, the intern immediately stood out for his proactivity and persuasive work.(Unsplash/Representational Image)

Dr Manabendra Saharia, an IIT professor, shared the story of this non-IIT intern, highlighting how some students are simply meant to thrive.

“I just hired an intern exactly like this 2 months back, remotely. Never met him, but he is persuasive and proactive in his work,” he wrote in an X post.

Proactive intern wins praise

According to the post, the intern joined Dr Saharia’s team remotely and immediately impressed him with a persuasive approach and proactive work ethic.

Though he started as an unpaid intern, the quality of his work was so remarkable that Dr Saharia immediately decided to offer him a stipend of ₹20,000 per month.

"I had to immediately provision ₹20K a month as stipend," the professor said, adding that he now plans to hire him full-time once he graduates.

Dr Saharia pointed out that he particularly enjoys mentoring students from non-IIT backgrounds who show initiative, creativity, and dedication.

"Some people are meant to thrive and succeed. I enjoy working with such students from non-IIT backgrounds," he said.

The post quickly caught the attention of many online, drawing praise for both the intern’s dedication and the professor’s support.

One of the users commented, "It’s sheer luck to find a high-agency person. They’re very rare. If you find one, hold on to them."

A second user commented, "Never underestimate the non-IT background guy!"

"This is a great example of recognizing talent and dedication. Paying someone for quality work they proved out unpaid is the right move," another user commented.

Many expressed inspiration, noting that proactivity and hard work can open doors that college degrees alone may not.