IIT Ropar assistant professor placed on forced leave after PhD student’s assault allegations

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Ropar has placed on forced leave an assistant professor who was accused of assaulting and harassing a PhDstudent.

IIT Ropar has placed the assault-accused assistant professor on leave

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“IIT Ropar is fully aware of an incident reported by a PhD scholar. The Institute acted within 24 hours—ICC proceedings have begun, interim relief has been provided, and the concerned faculty member has been placed on forced leave,” the institute said in a statement shared on social media this morning.

The accusations

A first-year PhD scholar at IIT Ropar took to social media on Saturday to accuse her supervisor of physical assault and intimidation.

The student claimed that the faculty member punched her in the eye after she refused to comply with his demands. In her post, she claimed that the faculty member wanted her to accompany him to Japan under the pretext of a research tour.

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{{^usCountry}} When she refused, he threatened to expel her from the doctoral programme. The PhD student further claimed that he installed two cameras in the laboratory without authorisation to “create false evidence” against her. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When she refused, he threatened to expel her from the doctoral programme. The PhD student further claimed that he installed two cameras in the laboratory without authorisation to “create false evidence” against her. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} She said that the assistant professor then barred her from entering the laboratory so she could retrieve her mobile phone, which apparently contained evidence against him. IIT Ropar’s statement {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She said that the assistant professor then barred her from entering the laboratory so she could retrieve her mobile phone, which apparently contained evidence against him. IIT Ropar’s statement {{/usCountry}}

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IIT Ropar shared a statement on social media this morning. Read it below:

IIT Ropar is committed to maintaining a #safe, #respectful, and #supportive campus for every member of our community. We are aware of the recent incident reported by a PhD research scholar, and the Institute has acted promptly and responsibly.

Within 24 hours of receiving the complaint, the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) initiated proceedings, and immediate interim relief was provided to ensure the scholar’s safety, dignity, and academic continuity, on April 30, 2026.

The concerned faculty member has been placed on forced leave, and all necessary arrangements have been made to ensure the scholar faces no disruption or pressure of any kind.

As required by law, the matter has also been reported to the local police, and IIT Ropar is fully cooperating with the authorities. The well‑being of the scholar remains our priority, and medical as well as counselling support is being extended to scholar on the very same day.

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IIT Ropar stands firm in its commitment to a non‑hostile, inclusive, and transparent environment. The inquiry is underway, and the Institute will continue to follow due process with seriousness and integrity.

We request everyone to respect the privacy and dignity of all individuals involved as the process moves forward.

(Also Read: Hathras court acquits professor in sexual exploitation case, cites lack of evidence)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Jain ...Read More Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat. Read Less

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