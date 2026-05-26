IIT-educated founder praises Switzerland’s public transport: ‘Then comes India…’
An entrepreneur and investor from Mumbai has praised Switzerland’s connectivity and public transport network, calling it exemplary planning
An entrepreneur and investor from Mumbai has praised Switzerland’s connectivity and public transport network, calling it exemplary planning. Abhijeet Kumar, Co-Founding Partner at ah! Ventures Fund, shared a LinkedIn post where he compared Switzerland’s country planning with India’s chaos.
“I have travelled to 36 countries and after my recent trip to Switzerland, I finally understood what “country planning” actually means,” wrote the IIT Bombay-educated founder.
Where Switzerland wins
Kumar said that Switzerland is a country where people can actually commute and travel without it feeling like an Olympic challenge. This is thanks to the planning and infrastructure of the landlocked Alpine nation.
He noted how Switzerland is so well connected with various mode of transport that a person need not walk more than five minutes to reach either a bus, a train, or a tram.
“The entire country is insanely well connected through trains, buses, trams and even boats. Wherever you want to go, you are probably just a 5-minute walk away from some mode of public transport,” he said.
For people who like to walk, however, Switzerland is great too. Kumar noted how the European country has no broken footpaths or potholes on the road.
“And if you enjoy walking, Switzerland feels like heaven. You can literally walk for miles continuously without broken footpaths, random barricades, surprise potholes or a bike suddenly appearing from another dimension,” he said.
He also highlighted great network coverage, even at higher altitudes. “What shocked me even more was that mountains at 10,000+ feet had better mobile connectivity than many urban areas in developing countries. Imagine climbing a mountain and still being able to join a Zoom call you were trying to escape from,” wrote the angel investor.
Where India needs improvement
Kumar compared Switzerland’s calm with India’s chaos, saying that neither drivers nor pedestrians feel safe in India. “Then comes India… We build roads where drivers don’t feel safe driving, pedestrians don’t feel safe walking and traffic signals themselves seem confused about their purpose in life,” he wrote.
In his LinkedIn post, he pointed out that commuting is not straightforward in most Indian cities. Instead, it requires driving skills, survival instincts, emotional stability, and a basic understanding of quantum physics, Kumar joked.
He ended his post on a note of optimism, saying that “if humans can build cities like Switzerland, humans can definitely build better Indian cities too.”
(Also read: Indian family tours Switzerland for just ₹90,000? 11 days, 25 cities. Viral thread)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Jain
Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat.Read More