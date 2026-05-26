IIT-educated founder praises Switzerland’s public transport: ‘Then comes India…’

An entrepreneur and investor from Mumbai has praised Switzerland’s connectivity and public transport network, calling it exemplary planning. Abhijeet Kumar, Co-Founding Partner at ah! Ventures Fund, shared a LinkedIn post where he compared Switzerland’s country planning with India’s chaos. The Mumbai-based founder shared a post comparing India with Switzerland.

“I have travelled to 36 countries and after my recent trip to Switzerland, I finally understood what “country planning” actually means,” wrote the IIT Bombay-educated founder.

Where Switzerland wins Kumar said that Switzerland is a country where people can actually commute and travel without it feeling like an Olympic challenge. This is thanks to the planning and infrastructure of the landlocked Alpine nation.

He noted how Switzerland is so well connected with various mode of transport that a person need not walk more than five minutes to reach either a bus, a train, or a tram.

“The entire country is insanely well connected through trains, buses, trams and even boats. Wherever you want to go, you are probably just a 5-minute walk away from some mode of public transport,” he said.

For people who like to walk, however, Switzerland is great too. Kumar noted how the European country has no broken footpaths or potholes on the road.