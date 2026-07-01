‘I’m glad I’m getting laid off from Microsoft’: Employee says job loss better than months of anxiety

Microsoft is planning another round of job cuts, and affected employees are expected to be informed as early as next week. While getting laid off is undoubtedly going to come as a shock to many, at least one Microsoft employee claims he is prepared for bad news and even a little happy about it.

A Microsoft employee claims he anticipates being laid off and is relieved about it. (Unsplash)

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In a post shared on the professional community Blind, where verified employees can have conversations about their workplaces, a Microsoft employee claimed that he anticipated being laid off and was actually relieved about it.

In the post titled “I'm glad I'm getting laid off from Microsoft,” the employee said that he was glad to be rid of the anxiety and uncertainty that naturally precedes a round of job cuts.

“I’m getting laid off from Microsoft”

The employee said he had been expecting the news after noticing signs that he was being sidelined at work, including being quietly moved away from projects and receiving less feedback from his manager.

While he admitted that losing a job was not an ideal situation, he said the prolonged anxiety around possible layoffs had become more draining than the layoff itself.

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{{^usCountry}} “My manager is getting the layoff list on the 30th. But I do know that I am expected to get laid off,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “My manager is getting the layoff list on the 30th. But I do know that I am expected to get laid off,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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“A few of the reasons were that I've been quietly reassigned to my projects and a coworker came in for assistance and even he doesn't really know the reason why. My manager has been kinda ignoring me giving me less feedback.”

“I’m relieved”

The Microsoft employee said that seeing constant job cuts at the organization had taken a toll — to the point where he was actually relieved to have concrete information about upcoming layoffs.

According to a Business Insider report, Microsoft will lay off 2.5% of its staff in the latest round of cuts. This number is smaller than the affected employees in last year’s layoffs.

(Also read: Microsoft techie blames burnout after failing to find a new job: “I genuinely feel I might get laid off’)

“I feel relieved. Not because losing a job is fun. Not because the market is great. Not because I have everything figured out. I'm relieved because the uncertainty is finally ending,” wrote the employee on Blind.

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“The constant rumors. The reorgs. The ‘efficiency’ discussions. Watching good people disappear. Wondering every quarter if you're next. That's been far more exhausting than the layoff itself,” he added.

The employee said that after months of worrying about whether he would be among those affected, the possibility of moving on now feels less frightening than staying in a role filled with uncertainty. He said he may feel differently once the layoff actually happens, but for now, he sees it as a chance to start over.