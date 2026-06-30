Microsoft techie blames burnout after failing to find a new job: “I genuinely feel I might get laid off’

A senior software engineer who claims to work at Microsoft has sparked a widespread conversation on social media after opening up about severe workplace burnout and a sudden inability to clear job interviews despite holding over a decade of industry experience. A techie’s Reddit post on burnout has resonated with many. (Representative image). (Pexels)

Taking to Reddit, the professional detailed how a once-flourishing corporate stint has rapidly deteriorated into a stressful ordeal, leaving them anxious about potential layoffs in a volatile market.

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“Currently at Microsoft, Burnout, can't concentrate or clear interviews. I’ve been at Microsoft for 6 years in the same team and have 12 years of total experience. Current position: Senior Software Engineer,” the techie wrote.

The techie expressed that they feel their position on the team has “gone downhill” and fears getting laid off. “The situation in my team has gone downhill over the last year. People have become very political, and I genuinely feel I might get laid off or fired in the next few months.”

Hence, the software engineer started interviewing for a new job, but claims they have been receiving very few calls. They added that they are also unable to clear interviews, despite having over a decade of experience.

“Has anyone been in a similar situation? What did you do to get back into interview shape? I used to have 5+ offers every time I switched jobs. Now, when I might actually lose my job, I can't even get one.”

The techie concluded the Reddit post by asking for advice from fellow social media users.