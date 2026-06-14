'I’m here for growth, not just salary': Gen Z candidate’s interview question surprises recruiter

A LinkedIn post about a job interview has struck a chord with professionals after a recruiter revealed that a Gen Z candidate asked a series of questions she did not expect. Instead of focusing on salary and benefits, the candidate was more interested in growth opportunities, workplace culture and maintaining a healthy life outside work.

Gen Z chooses career growth over salary. (Representational Image)

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The post was shared by Priyankar Padhee, who described the interaction as “a Gen Z interview that made me pause”. Her reflections have added to the ongoing conversation about how younger professionals are redefining success in the workplace.

Questions that caught the recruiter off guard

Padhee explained that the interview began like many others. The discussion covered topics such as content, artificial intelligence, creativity and the changing nature of work. As technology continues to reshape industries, the conversation touched on everything from writing and design to motion graphics and storytelling.

Rather than asking about compensation, the candidate focused on questions about long term growth and professional development. According to the post, she asked, “What does growth look like in this role?” and “How will my performance be measured?”

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{{^usCountry}} The candidate also wanted to know whether she would have access to AI tools and whether the company would invest in the resources needed to help her perform at her best. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The candidate also wanted to know whether she would have access to AI tools and whether the company would invest in the resources needed to help her perform at her best. {{/usCountry}}

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Padhee admitted that the questions made her listen more carefully.

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A different way of looking at work

The recruiter noted that when she started her own career, conversations around jobs were often centred on take home pay, provident fund deductions and annual increments. Long working hours were frequently accepted without much discussion, while burnout was often viewed as a sign of ambition.

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The Gen Z candidate, however, seemed to have a different perspective.

Beyond growth and learning opportunities, she asked whether work would end at a reasonable hour and whether she would be able to maintain a life outside the office. For Padhee, these questions reflected a broader shift in workplace expectations.

“They are not running away from hard work. They simply refuse to let work become their entire life,” she wrote.

Reflecting on the interaction, she added, “Perhaps Gen Z isn't changing work culture. They're correcting it. And maybe the rest of us have a lot to learn.”

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The post prompted reflection on how workplace expectations are changing across generations. A user agreed with the candidate's approach, writing, “Yes! They respect space for themselves and the organisation. It's time that organisations step up to respect their space.”

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