‘I'm literally shaking in excitement’: Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal trailer leaves fans intrigued

Trailer of Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming movie Animal dropped a little over an hour ago, and it has since left fans amazed. It didn’t take long for people to flood X with varied reactions related to the film. While some shared that the trailer left them excited, others expressed how Ranbir’s avatar left them in awe. A few also talked about the gruesome rivalry hinted at in the trailer between Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol. The image shows Ranbir Kapoor's new avatar from his upcoming film Animal. (YouTube/@T-Series)

Here are some tweet from the fans about Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal trailer:

The video was released on the official YouTube channel of the T-series. Take a look:

The video, since being shared, has quickly collected over a million views - and the numbers are only increasing. Check out how YouTuber users reacted to the video:

“Wow. This is just mind blowing. Love it,” wrote a YouTube user. “Now this is what you called the real goosebumps,” added another. “I never comment on trailers but Ranbir deserves it. He is the best actor of this generation and he proves it yet again with this power packed performance in Animal. I’m sure people will see you for who you are, sir,” joined a third.

About upcoming film Animal:

Slated to release on December 1, the film also stars Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in important roles. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film was originally scheduled to be released but was pushed back. The film will be released in 5 languages: Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.