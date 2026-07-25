'I'm much more fulfilled': Woman laid off from $200,000 Google job is now a filmmaker

Losing a job at Google might seem like a nightmare. But for 54-year-old Trinette Faint, it became the push she needed to finally pursue the creative career she had dreamed about for years. Today, she says the decision was "absolutely worth it" and that she has "zero regrets", despite earning far less than she once did.f

Trinette Faint turned a Google layoff into a filmmaking career. (Business Insider)

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According to Business Insider, what began as an unexpected layoff has since led Faint to acting, filmmaking, screenwriting and entrepreneurship.

What happened after the Google layoff?

Before joining Google in August 2018 as an executive business partner, Faint built a diverse corporate career. She started out in production and as a personal assistant before moving into senior executive support roles at Russell Reynolds Associates and Nike. She also worked as a copywriter and editor for an Italian luxury skincare brand. During her time at Google, she took on additional responsibilities as a writer, events manager and public relations coordinator.

Her corporate journey came to an abrupt end in November 2024 when she was unexpectedly laid off.

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{{^usCountry}} "I was traumatised, angry and shocked by my layoff," Faint told Business Insider. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I was traumatised, angry and shocked by my layoff," Faint told Business Insider. {{/usCountry}}

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She said her manager described the decision as performance related, but added, "I never felt that was true."

The timing made the situation even more difficult. Just two weeks before losing her job, her senior dog, Avery, had died. She was also due to undergo knee surgery and had the procedure moved forward so it would still be covered by her company health insurance before it expired.

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When she left Google, Faint said she was earning just over $200,000, including her base salary and equity exercised at the time. She admits life has been financially uncertain since then, but says she would not change her decision.

How did she turn the setback into a new career?

Speaking to Business Insider, Faint said that while recovering from surgery, she realised her own life had begun to resemble the television pilot she had written months earlier. In the script, the lead character loses her tech job before travelling across Europe and rediscovering her creative ambitions.

"I took it as a sign to fully be the creative person I always was but had been too busy with work to be," she said.

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As part of receiving unemployment benefits, she continued applying for executive assistant, communications and marketing roles. However, she said many recruiters responded initially before disappearing.

"Very often, I'd apply for something through LinkedIn, and the recruiter would respond, but then ghost me later," she recalled.

Eventually, she decided to stop chasing another corporate job.

"When I did that, things started to change. I started booking acting jobs, and interest in my screenwriting picked up," she said.

She enrolled in acting classes, began learning French and attended several industry events, including SXSW and the London Screenwriters Festival, where she pitched her projects. She also launched Chez Faint, her networking and retreat company, and organised book signings for her novel.

Her short film Party Pants, which she wrote, produced, codirected and starred in, later earned her the Best Actress award at the Berlin Indie Film Festival.

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One encounter at SXSW left a lasting impression on her. A producer approached her looking for "a very tall Black woman" for a television series.

"He said he came to SXSW to find someone, and I said, 'This was why I came, to be found,'" Faint recalled.

Why does she have 'zero regrets'?

Faint described her income today as "sporadic". She supported herself using savings, severance pay, unemployment benefits for about a year, Airbnb income from renting out her guest room, acting projects and a part time contract role as a field marketing manager with Udacity, which is part of Accenture.

"I was definitely financially destabilised by the layoff, but I'm much more fulfilled than ever before. The trade off has absolutely been worth it," she said.

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She has since moved to Montpellier in France and is now working with producers in Paris and Los Angeles on her television pilot Collette's Caleb.

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Sharing her advice for others considering a career change, Faint said, "Pursuing what you want in life can be financially destabilising, terrifying and isolating. It can also be incredibly rewarding and fulfilling, but you have to start. Take a small step every day toward your goal, and before you realise it, you'll have made a giant leap."

Looking back on everything she has experienced, from losing her dog and job to recovering from knee surgery and becoming an award winning actor and filmmaker, she said it still "blows my mind". She added that her future now feels "brighter than ever before" and that she has "zero regrets".

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