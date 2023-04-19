‘I’m really lucky’: Proud son’s video about dad wins hearts

A video of a son speaking fondly and with pride about his dad has gone viral. The video captures writer Nathan, who shares how his father lives his life filled with love and fun. Chances are, the video by the author will leave you grinning from ear to ear.

The image, taken from the viral video, shows a man appreciating his father. (Instagram/@thefavoringwind)

“One of my favorite viral posts from my first year in TikTok. And oops, I forgot to say that the book is ‘She Was She Is’ by David Ainsworth Cook, & it’s available on Amazon,” Nathan wrote while sharing the video.

In the video, Nathan explains that his dad, despite maintaining a strict diet, always remembers to enjoy the food he loves regularly. He also talks about his dad collecting toys and then giving them away to kids. The son also explained how his dad wrote a book about his mom after 40 years of their marriage simply because he loves her.

Take a look at the video to hear what else he says about his dad:

The video was shared on March 1. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than one million views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also gathered tons of likes and comments.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“Normalise loving your parents and bragging about them,” posted an Instagram user. “It was the ‘wrote a book about her just because he loves her’ part that made my hopeful romantic heart swoon,” commented another. “What a delightful video. Think I’ll end my scrolling here today. Have a great day. I’m so glad you had such a wonderful parent,” expressed a third. “This made my heart so happy that men like this are out there being great daddies,” shared a fourth. “He is a gem and must be cherished,” wrote a fifth.

