‘I’m spilling the beans’: YesMadam employee who claimed to be laid off shares update

YesMadam, an at-home beauty services startup, caused uproar on social media after a screenshot allegedly showing the company firing stressed employee went viral. A screengrab of the purported email was first shared by a copywriter working at YesMadam. Anushka Dutta had shared the viral email on LinkedIn account alleging she was fired by YesMadam.(LinkedIn/anushkadutta)

"What's happening at YesMadam? First you conduct a random survey and then fire us overnight because we're feeling stressed? And not just me 100 other people have been fired too," Anushka Dutta wrote on LinkedIn.

YesMadam breaks silence

After a day of massive outrage over the insensitive move, the company released a three-page statement clarifying that it was all a part of a corporate program being launched to highlight the importance of employee well-being. It revealed that employees were not fired but were instead given a break to reset and encouraged to release their stress, rest and recharge.

Hours later, Anushka Dutta also shared an update on her LinkedIn account, explaining her side of the story. "Everybody is curious to know what really happened at YesMadam, I am spilling the beans here. Yes, the survey did happen, in fact, I volunteered in the survey, and was part of the core team which gave birth to the idea of De-Stress Leaves. Moreover, the employees were taken into confidence, and we didn’t send any emails, the screenshot which went viral was a planned move," she said.

The copywriter said that stress at workplace was universal problem which needs immediate attention. "All of us together are responsible for it, we have made it a norm ki itna toh chalta hai, and “Aaj Bhot Stress Hai Yaar’, has never been a genuine reason to take a day off, BUT NOT ANYMORE!" she wrote in her post.

YesMadam's apology and statement failed to resonate with social media users who labelled the initiative as a "lousy PR stunt" and a "tone-deaf campaign."