‘I’m the guy who jumped from space:’ Man opens up about his death-defying stunt

Adventure sports enthusiasts are driven by an insatiable desire to push the boundaries of human possibility. Felix Baumgartner is one of them who embraces risk and uncertainty with a sense of exhilaration to perform mind-blowing—and dangerous—stunts. In a video, he opened up about how it felt when he jumped from space. The image shows Felix Baumgartner, a Red Bull athlete who jumped from space. (Instagram/@therealfelixbaumgartner)

In the viral video, Baumgartner discusses his rigorous training, which lasted for five years. He also talks about the importance of communication between him and his team, which had people from different fields, including some unknown.

Felix Baumgartner's first thoughts after the stunt:

The athlete shared that the first thought that came to his mind was “freedom”. He described his five years of training as being in jail.

Here’s the viral video of the jump from space:

With several views and likes, the video has received several comments from people, praising the skydiver. Many were in awe of his stunt.

What did Instagram users say about this video?

“Bro with the subtle flex,” posted an Instagram user. Another praised, “Coolest man of the century.” A third expressed, “One of the coolest things I have ever seen.” A fourth wrote, “This was the most amazing life changing thing I have ever seen - thank you for your courage.”

Who is Felix Baumgartner?

Born in Salzburg, Austria, in 1969, he started skydiving at 16. He started performing skydiving exhibitions for Red Bull in 1988 and has since gone on mind-blowing and out-of-the-box adventures. He is one of the world's most known Red Bull athletes and has several Guinness World Records titles to his name.

What are your thoughts on this video of a scary stunt? Did you end up watching the jaw-dropping video on a loop?