Shirtless man performs pull ups while hanging on 30-ft signboard. Watch video viral

A man in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi dangled from a 30-foot high signboard to perform pulls up for a video. The 16-second clip also shows his trying to pull himself up by his legs to sit on the signboard.(X/AmethiLive)

In the video, shot on a National Highway, the unidentified shirtless man can be seen doing pull-ups. The 16-second clip also shows his trying to pull himself up by his legs to sit on the signboard.

The signboard read Munshiganj, 6 kilometres on the left while it says Amethi is 3.5 kilometres away.

The video has a song by late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala playing in the background.

Take a look at the viral video here:

"Khatron ki khiladi on the roads of Amethi, a young man was seen doing pushups on the kilometer signboard, risking his life doing pushups on the board 10 meters above the road, the video has been posted from an Instagram ID named Sachin," an account said while sharing the video on X.

What UP police said

The video has been viewed over 6,000 times.

Reacting to the viral video, a user said that the man needs to be arrested by the UP police as soon as possible so he could be taught a lesson. "Looks like he is very fond of making reels, he has not met the police yet, once he meets police then he will forget his hobby of making reels forever," he wrote.

One user compared the man to John Rambo from Sylvester Stallone's hit film Rambo.

The Amethi police also took cognisance of the video and said that legal action will be taken against the man after proper investigation. "The matter is in the knowledge of Amethi Police Station. The viral video is being investigated, after investigation, necessary legal action will be taken against the persons doing the stunt as per the rules," a police statement said. (Also read: Bengaluru billboard's 3D advertisement is 'next-level'. Watch viral video)