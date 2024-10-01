‘Real tamasha’: Nursery teachers slammed for singing Aaha Tamatar during training. Watch viral video

The catchy children's song Aaha Tamatar Bada Majedar has become a viral sensation, often used as a background track for various social media posts. However, the song's popularity took a surprising turn when a video surfaced of nursery teachers practising it during a training session. This sparked widespread backlash online, with many criticising the use of the song in an educational setting. The image from a viral video shows a group of nursery teachers singing Aaha Tamatar during a training session. (Instagram/@drnitinshakya_sdm)

Dr Nitin Sshakya, whose Instagram profile says he is a doctor-cum-bureaucrat working for the government, shared the video. “Nursery teachers getting excellent training,” he posted with a clapping emoji.

However, the post was met with a wave of negative comments, accusing the training session of trivialising education and being a "real tamasha" (drama).

Social media is angry:

An individual wrote, “Real tamasha. It's not all about education.” Another, claiming to be in the same profession, added, “I am also a nursery teacher, and I teach better than them.”

As for this individual, they expressed, “How embarrassing.” A fourth commented, “It's better to learn phonetics or other important topics for the future.”

A few, however, defended the teachers, adding that they also have to take “special classes for rhymes.” Another quipped, “I have huge respect for teachers.” The video also sparked a conversation around the salary of those in this profession.

The Hindi children's rhyme Aaha Tamatar Bada Majedar gained unexpected popularity on social media when users began to creatively incorporate its audio into their posts. A turning point came when a user shared an edited video of the K-pop group BTS dancing to the catchy tune, sparking a wider trend.

What are your thoughts on this video of the teachers’ training session?