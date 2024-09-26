‘1000 photocopies of self-reflection letter’: Boarding school slammed for punishing student who used toilet at night

A boarding school in China faced severe backlash after an incident of staff members punishing a student for using the toilet at night came to light. The student, who went to the washroom at 11:00 pm, 15 minutes past curfew, was caught and reprimanded. This incident, which many have likened to a 'prison' environment, has sparked anger among people. The news of a student being punished for using the boarding school toilet at night left Chinese social media users angry. (Unsplash/amybethreed, hannaholinger)

According to Beijing News, an anonymous teacher informed that students cannot walk around the dormitory after 10.45 pm, and there are restrictions on using the toilet. Students reportedly need to contact dorm administrators for permission if they want to use the toilet after curfew.

What was the student’s punishment?

According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the boy was asked to write a “deep self-reflection” letter and instructed to distribute 1,000 copies among his peers. Marks were also deducted from his class’ monthly discipline score.

What did the student write?

“I have seriously breached the school rules, and going to the toilet in the evening not only disturbed other students’ sleep but also brought shame to my class,” the student wrote in his letter. Reportedly, he also apologised to his teachers and fellow students, promising not to “repeat this behaviour in the future.”

Social media outrage

SCMP reported that an individual wrote on Chinese social media Douyin, “I don’t understand why going to the toilet after 11 pm breaks the school’s rules. Who can control when they need to go?”

Another added, “This school resembles a prison with such strict regulations.”

Action against school

Following the outrage, the Education Department of Huairen, where the school is located, asked the institute to reflect on their errors.

“We instructed the school to learn from this incident and reflect on its errors. We told them to revise their discipline policies,” the education authority stated, reported the outlet. They also asked the school to pay the student 100 yuan (US$14) to compensate him for printing 1,000 copies of his “deep-reflection” letter.

Officials have reportedly instructed all the schools in the area to impose “reasonable and humane” discipline policies.