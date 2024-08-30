Mumbai preschool application form asks how kid was delivered, claims comedian. Viral post sparks debate

Stand-up comedian Shridhar V recently shared a glimpse of a preschool application form on X, highlighting a peculiar question that parents or guardians are required to answer: "Delivery of the child?" The form provides only three options to choose from. This seemingly irrelevant question has sparked a wave of criticism and disbelief among people, who are questioning the purpose of such a query in the context of preschool admissions. Many have pointed out that the mode of delivery is a private matter that has no bearing on a child's ability to learn. The image shows a glimpse of an application that a comedian claims is from a Mumbai preschool. (X/@iimcomic)

“If you don’t know how insane the schooling scene in Mumbai is, take a look at the kind of questions that get asked in the application form. This one’s for a Preschool,” Shridhar V wrote while sharing the screenshot.

With over 3.8 lakh views, the viral share has further collected more than 5,900 likes. The X post has also prompted people to post varied comments, with many slamming the preschool.

“It’s none of their business. I would refuse to send any child from my family to such a school,” Dr Nilima Srivastava wrote. “Tempted to tick ‘All of the above’ just to see how they’d handle it,” Narasimha R N posted.

A third X user, Shaani Nani, asked, “I am trying to think how this will impact the application process.” A fourth, Aakash Tripathi, wrote, “How is this important for any educational institution? And why?”

In yes another post, the comedian added, “It’s really cute that so many people think this is not inclusive. Wait till you realise that this same Pre-School expects only the Mother to fill the form & only the Mother to attend the interview. Technically, a Single Dad is expected to stay away! This is 2024!” along with a screenshot.

According to his YouTube bio, he is popular on social media as IIM Comic. He shares "extremely witty" jokes on current affairs on his YouTube channel, where he shares his hilarious takes and unique perspectives on the news from India and worldwide.

