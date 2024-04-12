Delhi CA pays 4.3 lakh as son’s playschool fee: ‘More than my entire education expense’

A father took to X to share his son’s preschool fee structure, which has sparked a conversation about the rising cost of education. In his post, the Delhi-based CA explained that he paid ₹4.3 lakh for the academic year 2024-25. A Delhi CA shared this image that shows his son's preschool fee structure. (X/@AkashTrader)

“My son's playschool fee is more than my entire education expense. I hope vo ache se khelna seekhle yaha (I hope he learns how to play while here)!” X user Akash Kumar wrote.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Take a look at the entire post:

The viral post was shared earlier today. Since then, it has collected more than 7.5 lakh views. The share has further accumulated close to 7,800 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the share. While some shared similar stories, others argued that the X user was “showing off” by sharing the fee structure.

What did X users say about this post on fee structure?

“Nobody is forcing you to send your kid to that school. You are foolish if you're spending that much on a play school and again doing show-offs here. The motive of this post is to show off and get views. Otherwise, one can easily get a good play school at moderate fees,” argued an X user.

“OMG! Education is really expensive now,” added another.

“Many multinational companies are paying less than this as annual salary to freshers. I want AI to disrupt this industry,” expressed a third.

“It's more than a fresher's CTC in IT,” joined a fourth.

“Must be a high-end full-time play school in a posh locality in one of the top metros! Air-conditioned rooms and playground, food, creche till parents come to pick up,” tweeted a fifth.

“Recently, I discussed this trend with a friend who owns a high-end school with luxurious amenities. I asked if he really thinks fancy buildings or facilities are needed for children's education. He explained that it wasn't really a matter of our preference but rather that of the parents. Parents often ask why their school lacks amenities offered elsewhere (other expensive schools). This pressure creates a constant need to upgrade and stay competitive. However, he emphasised that for the best education, what truly matters is having the best teachers, not lavish infrastructure,” wrote a sixth.