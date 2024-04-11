Gurgaon father’s post on Class 3 boy’s CBSE school fee hike hits a raw nerve: '9 LPA when he's in Class 12'

A father in Gurgaon took to X to share about his son's yearly school fee hike, and his post has prompted other parents to nod in agreement. In his post the X user, Udit Bhandari, also outlined how the rapidly increasing fee structure becomes a financial burden for the parents. An X user shared that his kid studies in Class 3 in a reputed school in Gurgaon, and the kid’s school fee has been increased without explanation (Representational image). (Unsplash/ivalex)

“My son's school fees have been consistently compounding at 10%/annum. The school does not even bother to explain the hike and the higher fee simply appears on the payment app! When parents protested, they said please look for another school for your kids!” Bhandari wrote.

In a follow-up tweet he added, “This post surely has hit a raw nerve! My son is in Grade 3 and it's a reputed CBSE school in Gurgaon. School fees is Rs. 30000/month including meals (excluding bus). If this continues to compound at 10%, it would be nearly Rs. 9,00,000 per annum when he's in 12th”.

Take a look at the tweets here:

Since being shared a few days ago, the post has collected more than 8.9 lakh views. The share has further accumulated close to 6,100 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the share.

What did X users say about this post on school fee hikes?

“Same here with DPS. You can’t object to anything. 10% hike every year, books with inflated MRP, they even provide stationery, and you can’t buy it from outside. They change dresses and shoes every year so that nobody can use their old ones,” posted an X user.

“It’s a big issue which needs to be addressed on a serious note,” shared another.

“My friend's daughter is in an International Board school in Bangalore in class 2, and her fees are - Rs. 8 lakhs/annum, including food and transportation. They increase the fees by 10% yearly + an additional 20% when the kid jumps certain grade buckets. So, as per my friend, the per annum fees when she reaches class 12th will be Rs. 35 lakhs,” joined a third.

“This is so relatable. Unexplained hikes in school fees have become a norm with private schools. Education has become a business,” wrote a fourth.