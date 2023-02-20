Man’s relatable conversation with parents during train journey sparks laughter

Parents rightly warn their kids never to accept food from strangers during train or bus journeys. However, imagine getting the same advice as a 22-year-old. That is what happened to this man who shared a screenshot of his conversation with his parents during his train journey. There is a chance that his post will not only make you laugh but may feel highly relatable too.

“Indian Parents! I am 22M,” a Reddit user wrote as he shared the screenshot. The screenshot is of a WhatsApp conversation. The chat starts with someone asking if the man has boarded the train. To which, he replied that he did. The image also shows one of his parents texting “Kisi se kuch le kr ke nhi khana train mein [Don’t eat anything from anyone in train].”

Take a look at the post:

The post was shared a few days ago. Since being posted, it has received close to 3,800 upvotes. Additionally, it has also accumulated several comments. Many wrote how the conversation felt relatable, some shared similar stories too.

Here’s how Reddit users reacted:

“Parents are cute, me and my brother are grown as adults and still everytime mum leaves the house for a few minutes she says, ‘Ladna mat’ [Don’t fight],” posted a Reddit user. “This is so cute,” commented another. “I'm a 25 yo grown guy with 2 sisters and my mom calls over my cousin to babysit us when our parents are out for a few days,” shared a third. “This is funny and cute,” wrote a fourth. A few appreciated how his WhatsApp chat group with his parents is called “Headquarter”.