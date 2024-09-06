Caught On Cam: Drunk MP teacher punishes girl by chopping off her hair on Teachers' Day

Teachers' Day in a primary school turned chaotic, leading to the suspension of a teacher in Madhya Pradesh after he chose to punish a student by cutting her hair. Reportedly, the teacher was in an inebriated state when he used a pair of scissors to cut a girl’s braided hair. A drunk teacher in MP chopped off a girl’s hair. (Screengrab)

A criminal case is being registered against the teacher for the misconduct, said District Collector Rajesh Batham. The teacher has been identified as Veer Singh Medha.

How did the incident come to light?

A viral video surfaced on social media showing Medha chopping the little kid’s hair. The girl is seen crying incessantly, and one of her classmates is seen consoling her. The incident occurred at a government primary school located in Semalkhedi. Reportedly, the drunk teacher also argued with a villager.

Following the viral video, the Tribal Department's Assistant Commissioner Ranjana Singh ordered Medha's suspension.

Here's the viral video:

Villager tried to intervene:

A local who lives near the school rushed to the place after hearing the girl cry. Upon reaching, the resident found that the teacher, in his drunk state, was busy cutting the girl’s hair.

Reportedly, the person confronted the teacher, who claimed he did it to punish the kids because they were not studying. The villager then warmed him against chopping the girl’s hair and told him he would record a video.

The teacher allegedly refused to listen and told him, “You can shoot the video but nobody will be able to do anything to me.”

The video, however, soon captured people’s attention, including that of the collector, who ordered the authorities to launch a probe into the matter and issued the teacher’s suspension order. Based on the girl’s statement during the preliminary investigations, the collector was relieved of duty. The collector also confirmed that a case would be registered against Medha.

(With inputs from PTI)