IMF’s Gita Gopinath shares adorable pic to show ‘the best way to work’

Gita Gopinath, the Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), is pretty active on social media. She routinely tweets updates about her daily encounters and interactions at work. And this time, Gopinath took to Twitter to share one of the lighter moments from her life.

Gopinath uploaded a photo of her dog next to a laptop. In the post's caption, she wrote, "The best way to work."

Take a look at it here:

This tweet was shared just one day ago. Since being posted, it has been liked by more than 6,000 people, and many have even commented on the post.

Take a look at a few comments here:

An individual in the comments section said, "A watchful eye helps with ensuring you maintain focus!" A second person added, "Loyalty is the best virtue of a dog." "Dog saw your password but acted as if nothing happened. Next, we know he's signing off on emails and sending IMF funds to countries to open more dog parks and salons," joked a third user. A fourth person added, "He is so clean I can't tell the difference if he is real or stuffed." Many also shared pictures of their pets keeping them company while they work from home.

