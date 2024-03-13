Impalas try escaping from 7 lions, what happens next will send shivers down your spine

A video showcasing how impalas were attacked by a herd of lions has gone viral on YouTube. It was shared on the channel Latest Sightings. The video, captured by Simeone Lategan while on safari in Matusadona National Park, Lake Kariba, shows impalas trying to escape from seven lions. However, what happens at the end might send shivers down your spine. Snapshot of impalas escaping from lions. (YouTube/@Latest Sightings)

Speaking about the video, Lategan told Latest Sightings, "The lions were all split up and half surrounded the herd while the others sat in ambush close to the water's edge; this resulted in chaos. The herd began scattering and running in all directions. Some of the impalas came within inches of being caught, while others managed to make a safe escape." (Also Read: Man jumps into lion's enclosure to click selfie at Andhra Pradesh zoo, killed)

She further added, "The lions waiting in ambush were so eager to catch an impala that they were trying to grab them in midair! Luckily for the impalas, lions are not as agile as leopards, so catching their prey midair is not that easy. However, one unlucky impala chose the wrong escape path, and things ended very badly for him."

The video opens to show impalas sprinting. Soon, it is shown that they are running away from a herd of lions. While many impalas manage to escape the claws of the big cat, one of them faces a dreadful fate. Upon being caught by a lion, the herd attacks the animal. (Also Read: 20 lions sneak up on a giraffe drinking water. Watch what it does next)

Watch the video here:

This post was shared on March 12. Since being posted, it has gained more than two lakh views. The video also has close to 1,000 likes. Many people were amazed by this video.

Check out how people reacted to the clip:

An individual wrote, "Impala fleeing from predators are truly a sight to behold. Their speed, grace, and athleticism are such a joy to watch. Thanks for the amazing footage!" (Also Read: Lion ‘enjoying tides’ at Arabian Sea coast in Gujarat looks like a scene from Narnia)

A second added, "It took the combined skills of 7 lions to take down that formidable impala."

"Impalas are probably among the best jumpers in Africa. An impala that is fleeing can jump 10 meters horizontally and 3 meters vertically, meaning that catching one takes a lot of skill," posted a third.

A fourth said, "That last buck really found himself caught between a rock and a hard place."