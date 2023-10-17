In a first, UK school appoints AI in the role of ‘principal headteacher’
A private boarding school in the UK created the chatbot, Abigail Bailey, in collaboration with an AI developer.
A school in southern England made an unusual addition to their staff - an AI. As per reports, the organisation appointed the AI chatbot as its ‘principal headteacher’. Named Abigail Bailey, the AI chatbot will work alongside the human headteacher of the school.
Cottesmore School made this unique addition to assist and support the school’s headmaster Tom Rogerson. The AI bot will be giving advice on a wide range of subjects, including how to support students and fellow teachers, reports the BBC. It will also help schoolchildren who have additional needs.
What did Tom Rogerson say about his new colleague?
“Sometimes having someone or something there to help you is a very calming influence,” he told The Telegraph newspaper, reports the BBC. “Being a school leader, a headmaster, is a very lonely job. Of course, we have head teacher's groups but just having somebody or something on tap that can help you in this lonely place is very reassuring. It's nice to think that someone who is unbelievably well-trained is there to help you make decisions,” he added.
How will Abigail Bailey operate?
The private boarding school created the chatbot in collaboration with an AI developer. The children studying at the school will have personal access to the AI. With a similar working model as ChatGPT, Abigail Bailey will produce answers to the questions asked by the users.