News / Trending / Researchers use AI to read ancient scroll burned by Vesuvius eruption

Researchers use AI to read ancient scroll burned by Vesuvius eruption

ByTrisha Sengupta
Oct 17, 2023 07:56 PM IST

The scroll is a part of the Herculaneum Papyri, a collection of papyrus scrolls carbonised by the eruption of Mount Vesuvius.

Researchers recently used cutting-edge technology to read a word from an irreparably damaged manuscript. They used an AI program to read from an ancient scroll that was burned and carbonised by the catastrophic eruption of Mount Vesuvius.

Researchers read the ancient scroll using AI as a part of The Vesuvius Challenge. (X/@NEHgov)
Researchers read the ancient scroll using AI as a part of The Vesuvius Challenge. (X/@NEHgov)

Brent Seales, a professor at the University of Kentucky, hosted a conference and live-streamed the event that took place in the UK, reports a blog by Kentucky University. Seales and his team started working on scroll when he took up the Vesuvius Challenge - “a machine learning and computer vision competition to read the Herculaneum Papyri.”

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

What are the Herculaneum Papyri?

In 79 AD, during the eruption of Mount Vesuvius, a villa in Herculaneum, which was believed to have belonged to Julius Caesar’s father-in-law, was buried in hot mud and ash. After it was discovered, experts were surprised to find a vast library of burned papyrus scrolls inside it. The scrolls are impossible to read by unfolding as attempting to do so will crumble them into pieces.

Also Read: ‘Golden egg’ found on Alaskan seafloor baffles researchers

The scrolls are carbonized by the heat of the volcanic debris. But they are also preserved. What is interesting is that this unique storage condition makes the scrolls safe from air decays.

Researchers believe that the scrolls contain the secrets of “Roman and Greek philosophy, science, literature, mathematics, poetry, and politics.”

What is the word researchers read?

The researchers were able to retrieve a few letters from the papyrus scroll, reports The New York Times. Not just that, they also managed to read a complete word, ‘porphyras’. In ancient Greek, it means ‘Purple’.

The University of Kentucky also took to YouTube to share a glimpse of the process they used to look inside the scroll.

What did Seales say about this feat?

“These texts were written by human hands at a time when world religions were emergent, the Roman Empire still ruled and many parts of the world were unexplored,” Seales told University of Kentucky. “Much of the writing from this period is lost. But today, the Herculaneum scrolls are unlost,” he added.

"For me, reading words from within the Herculaneum scrolls is like stepping onto the moon,” Seales told The Guardian. “Honestly, I knew that the text was there, waiting for us to arrive, but arrival only happens at the last step. And with such a talented team working together, reading the words is that step into new territory, and we’ve taken it. Now it is time to explore,” he further told the outlet.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 17, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out