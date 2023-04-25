Incredible pics of football stadium near Leh located at 11,000 feet will take your breath away

How does a stadium located at a height of 11,000 feet above sea level look? HT reporter Raavi Khajuria recently captured some such incredible pictures of the football stadium that may leave you stunned. The soccer stadium is located 5 kilometres away from Leh city.

Football stadium located near Leh at an altitude of 11,000 feet.(Raavi Khajuria)

While talking to HT about the stadium, District Youth Services and Sports Officer, Leh, Tsering Tashi said, “It is probably the highest soccer stadium in India”. Tashi explained that the stadium is located “5 km from Leh city, at a height of around 11,100 feet above sea level.”

Take a look at the pictures:

Football Stadium located near Leh City. (Raavi Khajuria)

A picture of a stadium near Leh against the backdrop of mountains. (Raavi Khajuria)

Did the images make you say ‘wow’? Then, here are a few more pictures that will amaze you:

Incredible view of football stadium located at 11,000 feet near Leh. (Raavi Khajuria)

Seats for spectators in the football stadium located near Leh. (Raavi Khajuria)

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra also shared a series of pictures while expressing his amazement. “That view takes your breath away. And not because of oxygen depletion!! At some point in the future I want to be physically present at a Football match in that stadium on a Sunday, Instead of being a couch potato and watching cricket on TV!” he tweeted.

His post has received close to 3.3 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has accumulated close to 4,400 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the tweet.

Here’s how Twitter users reaction:

“Absolutely breathtaking! There's nothing quite like the energy and atmosphere of a live sports event. Here's to hoping your dream comes true soon!” wrote a Twitter user. “Ladakh would stand distinct with its immaculate backdrop for football frenzy fans and inspire champions,” commented another. “Absolutely Sir! It’s a breathtaking view, just can’t imagine how amazing it would be to watch a football match live in this beautiful stadium,” shared a third.

