Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Trending / Ind vs Pak match shatters all-time viewership record on Disney+ Hotstar, crosses 35 million mark

Ind vs Pak match shatters all-time viewership record on Disney+ Hotstar, crosses 35 million mark

ByArfa Javaid
Oct 15, 2023 02:12 PM IST

More than 35 million people tuned in to watch the epic showdown between India vs Pakistan match on Disney+ Hotstar.

India and Pakistan faced each other at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on October 14, where India emerged victorious by seven wickets. The thrilling match drew a massive crowd of enthusiastic fans. Simultaneously, many viewers tuned in to the live-streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar to catch the much-awaited match.

India won the toss and chose to bowl. They chased a target of 191 runs set by Pakistan. (AP)

The streaming platform shared a post when 31 million people tuned in to watch the live-streaming of the match. They wrote, “Onwards and upwards!” while asking viewers to stay tuned to the platform.

Read| Cricket World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya dons anchor’s hat, interviews Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Siraj

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

After they broke the viewership record, they shared another post and captioned it, “What a dominating performance! A huge shout-out to the fans for creating a new world-record for the highest viewership for any international match!” The streaming platform crossed 35 million mark. It is the highest-ever record across all formats, setting a global streaming record.

Earlier, the recent Indian Premier League (IPL) finals between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans garnered 32 million viewers, underscoring the extraordinary popularity of the India-Pakistan match.

Take a look at the post shared by the OTT platform here:

The video was shared a few hours ago. It has since accumulated over 27,000 likes, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even shared their thoughts in the comments section.

Here’s how people reacted to the post:

“Saw it at 3.5 cr [35 million],” posted an individual.

Another added, “Imagine if it’s Ind vs Pak in finals.”

“3.5 cr [35 million] viewership record,” shared a third.

A fourth wrote, “You should thank Hitman for this,” referencing to captain Rohit Sharma.

“Congratulations Hotstar,” joined a fifth.

Also Read| 5 viral moments from the India vs Pakistan World Cup match

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online....view detail

Topics
its viral india vs pakistan disney plus hotstar
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP