Independence Day 2023: Netizens celebrate India’s freedom

Independence Day 2023: The entire nation is celebrating the 77th Independence Day today, August 15. Prime Minister Modi led the celebrations with a speech from the Red Fort. Besides commemorating the nation’s independence from British rule, this day is also for remembering those bravehearts who made it possible.

Independence Day 2023: Twitter is flooded with wishes as India celebrates its 77th Independence Day. (Twitter/@Tamizhachi_Offl)

People across the country are celebrating this day in their own ways. Some are also taking to social media to give a glimpse of the celebrations. From sharing patriotic quotes to remembering those who gave their lives for the country to wishing others “Happy Independence Day”, social media - especially X (formerly known as Twitter) - is filled with numerous shares.

Take a look at some of the posts shared by Twitter users on Independence Day:

A Twitter user shared this video on the platform to commemorate the 77th Independence Day.

Another tweeted this video to celebrate Independence Day 2023.

This is how yet another individual conveyed their Independence Day greetings to fellow Indians.

An individual shared this picture on X, formerly Twitter, to wish Independence Day to others.

Each year, a theme is selected for Independence Day celebrations. This year’s theme is “Nation First, Always First” - a part of the wider umbrella celebration known as “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”.

