India U-19 women’s team dances to Kala Chashma to celebrate historic T20 World Cup win

India scripted history on January 29 as they defeated England in the inaugural edition of the ICC Women’s U-19 T20 World Cup by seven wickets in Potchefstroom. They chased down the target of 69 runs set by England and clinched the world cup title. After the historic win, the Shafali Verma-led Indian side broke into a dance on the field to the popular song ‘Kala Chashma’. And as expected, it has created a buzz on social media and attracted comments from many.

“Winning on the field and off it. India - ICC Women’s #U19T20WorldCup Champions,” wrote ICC while sharing a video on Instagram. The video captures Women in Blue celebrating their landslide win by dancing to the groovy Kala Chashma track with green-coloured medals around their necks. They even recreated the popular Kala Chashma step, where one drops to the ground and twerks. A text overlay on the screen reads, “The new ‘Kala Chashma’ champions.”

Watch the video right here:

Since being shared a day ago, the video has raked up more than nine million views and the numbers are still increasing. Many also expressed their thoughts in the post’s comments section.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

“Exceptionally beautiful,” wrote an Instagram user. Another shared, “Humari choriyaan choro se kam hai keyy (Are our daughters any less than boys).” “They came, saw and conquered,” posted a third. “I think They practiced for the match as well as the dance,” commented a fourth. “The winning moment!” remarked a fifth.

