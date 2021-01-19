India Vs Australia: Twitter floods with wishes as Indian cricket team breaches ‘Fortress Gabba’

After chasing a target of 328 runs, Team India has secured a historic win in the fourth test match against Australia at Gabba in Brisbane. The 2-1 win helped the team to retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy and win the hearts of people along with it. This is the first time that Australia have been beaten in Brisbane in 32 years.

After remarkable performances from the players of the Indian team, netizens didn’t lose much time to flood Twitter with warm wishes and whole-hearted applause. The wishes prompted the hashtag #TeamIndia to trend.

People took to the micro-blogging platform to congratulate the players and celebrate the joyous occasion. The International Cricket Board (ICC) also shared a glimpse of the winning moment on their official Twitter handle.

Here are some of the reactions after the historic breach of ‘Fortress Gabba’

The captain of the Indian Women’s Cricket team Mithali Raj also congratulated the team

Secretary of the BCCI Jay Shah tweeted his wishes too

India secured the win after Rishabh Pant remained unbeaten at 89 runs to secure the 3-wicket win for the team.