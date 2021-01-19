India vs Australia: First time in 32 years - Team India breach 'Fortress Gabba'
The Indian cricket team achieved a historic win in the 4th Test against Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane to win the series 2-1 and retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Chasing a target of 328, India were given a solid start by Shubman Gill who top scored with 91 runs to help the visitors get off on the right foot on the final day.
Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant set the platform for India to get the win with their 61-run stand. After the former was dismissed by seamer Pat Cummins for 56, Pant carried on and stitched a crucial 53-run partnership with Washington Sundar to put India in a solid position.
India beat Australia by 3 wickets in Brisbane Test to win series
Wickets kept tumbling but the left-handed batsman remained calm to win the match for his team.
This victory means so much more because it came at 'Fortress Gabba': This is the first time that Australia have been beaten in 32 years. Australia's last defeat at Gabba came at the hands of the West Indies in 1988.
Since then, Australia played 31 matches at the venue and won 24 of them, while drawing the remaining 7. The streak was broken and the fortress was breached with Rishabh Pant scoring the winning runs. Pant remained unbeaten on 89 as India picked a 3-wicket win.
India vs Australia - 4th Test, Day 5 - HIGHLIGHTS
This is also India's first victory at Gabba in 7 Tests. Before this India had lost five while drawing one at the venue.
India had not played at the iconic venue during their last trip in 2018-19 wherein they clinched a historic Test series win.
India vs England: The 18-man strong squad includes most of the faces that were part of India's scintillating series win on Tuesday against Australia in Brisbane.
- His sensational, unbeaten 89 to steer India to a historic Brisbane Test victory and help the visitors clinch their second successive series in Australia, also completed his transformation, merging mind and matter with steely performances by Indian players.
