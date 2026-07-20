Indian boss cancels employee's leave to watch FIFA World Cup final: ‘Bewakoof kisi aur ko banana’

An employee's carefully planned leave to watch the FIFA World Cup final was cancelled by his manager after a series of suspicious absences and late arrivals, according to a viral Reddit post.

An Indian boss cancelled an employee's pre-approved leave after realising he wanted to watch the FIFA World Cup final. (REUTERS)

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The post, shared by a Reddit user claiming to be the employee's former colleague, recounted how the football fan's repeated leaves and late arrivals had already drawn the attention of his manager. The boss connected the employee's absences to FIFA matches and ultimately cancelled his leave ahead of the World Cup final — which Spain won by defeating Argentina 1-0.

Employee takes leaves for FIFA

According to the Reddit post, the employee had been taking "more than usual" leaves over the past month. After his manager warned him about it, he reportedly stopped taking leave but began arriving late to work instead.

When questioned, he allegedly blamed heavy traffic. However, during one such conversation, another manager — described in the post as a friend of the employee — jokingly remarked that he was probably staying up to watch FIFA matches.

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{{^usCountry}} The comment prompted the manager to look into the football schedule. The Reddit user claimed the manager compared the dates of the employee's leave applications and late arrivals with match fixtures involving teams such as France, Portugal and Argentina, and found they largely coincided. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The comment prompted the manager to look into the football schedule. The Reddit user claimed the manager compared the dates of the employee's leave applications and late arrivals with match fixtures involving teams such as France, Portugal and Argentina, and found they largely coincided. {{/usCountry}}

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The employee was reportedly given a final warning. “The manager showed him all his past leaves and his late coming messages, and most of them were coinciding with the FIFA matches of France, Portugal and Argentina. Yep, the manager actually researched all about it,” read the post.

The employee was issued a final warning and asked not to take any more leaves.

World Cup final leave cancelled

The Reddit user said the employee had already planned ahead for the FIFA World Cup final by applying for leave nearly a month in advance, citing a family function.

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"He has covered himself a month back and taken a planned already mentioning he has a family function on Monday," the post said.

However, things allegedly changed after the weekend.

According to the Reddit post, the manager came across a viral Instagram reel showing a headmistress granting leave on Monday to the entire school so students could watch the FIFA World Cup final.

"After watching it the manager messaged him that he is cancelling his Monday leave too," the Reddit user wrote.

When the employee maintained that he genuinely had a family function, the manager allegedly asked him to produce train tickets or an invitation card as proof.

The post claimed the employee was unable to provide either.

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(Also read: Was Trump booed at the FIFA World Cup final? POTUS's appearance at MetLife draws mixed reactions)

"Manager sent this reel link to my friend and said 'Bewakoof kisi aur ko banana' (Make someone else a fool)," the Reddit user wrote.

The employee was then allegedly instructed to report to work at 9 am on Monday.

"For now he has been strictly instructed to report on Monday sharp at 9 am and he doesn't know what to do," the post concluded. “All Thanks to Thomas Public School.”