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Indian boss says ‘hum diamond watch nhi pahnte, hamara staff pahnte hai’ in viral video

The video has gone viral, with many sharing their reactions to the moment involving a diamond watch.

Published on: Apr 25, 2026 08:06 am IST
By Trisha Sengupta
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A video of an interaction between Dubai-based Indian billionaire Yusuff Ali and one of his employees has surfaced online. It captures a moment when the businessman jokes about how he never wears a diamond watch, but his staff does.

The video captures an interaction between an employee and his billionaire boss over a diamond watch. (Representative image). (Pexels)

“Hum zindegi may diamond watch nehi pahnte,” Ali says to a man standing next to him. He then goes on to say, “Humara staff pahenta hai” and calls over to show a watch one of his employees is wearing.

Also Read: 'Take care, no worries': Employee’s chats reveal ‘rarely seen’ side of Indian startup boss

He then speaks with the employee for a few moments and learns that he is also from Kerala. Ali says, “I am very happy he is from my state, Kerala, wearing a diamond.” The video ends with him patting the employee on his shoulder and hugging him.

He is married and has three children.

What is Yusuff Ali’s net worth?

According to Forbes, his estimated net worth is $5.5 billion. In 2024, he raised $1.7 billion after listing his business on the Abu Dhabi stock exchange. He also has a minority stake in Cochin International Airport.

Also Read: Noida boss’s Goa trip announcement leaves employees surprised, internet asks 'vacancy hai kya?'

His list of assets further includes the Waldorf Astoria in Scotland and the Great Scotland Yard Hotel.

A philanthropist at heart:

Beyond his business acumen, he is also celebrated for his philanthropic endeavours. According to Forbes, during the pandemic, he donated $6.8 million. He also helped build a 1,400-bed treatment centre in Kerala.

He is known for being close to his employees. In 2025, a heartening video of him carrying the coffin of an employee who died in a heart attack went viral.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Trisha Sengupta

Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.

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