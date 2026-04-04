Noida boss’s Goa trip announcement leaves employees surprised, internet asks 'vacancy hai kya?'

A light-hearted office moment has caught the internet’s attention after a video showed employees reacting with surprise to a Goa trip announcement. The candid moment struck a chord online, with many viewers finding the situation both surprising and funny. (@curiousmedia_official/Instagram)

In the video, a team member gathers everyone and says, “Guys, ek announcement hai, sab suno,” before revealing that a 5-6 day trip to Goa is being planned.

What follows is an unexpected response, as employees begin talking among themselves, clearly taken aback.

The video, shared by Curious Media, located in Noida, shows staff exchanging amused and slightly shocked reactions.

Some are heard saying they are already “very excited” because they have just returned from a recent trip, and now another one is being planned so soon.

Employees react with surprise: The candid moment struck a chord online, with many viewers finding the situation both surprising and funny.

Unlike typical workplace announcements that bring routine updates, this one stood out for the surprise Goa trip announcement.

Instead of loud cheers, the employees’ reaction is more of disbelief mixed with amusement. Their expressions and side conversations suggest they are still processing the plan.

The company, founded in 2022, said it follows a structured approach when it comes to team off-sites, organising them once every year. “Last year, we hosted an off-site across Landour and Rishikesh,” Pushpraj Singh, Co-founder of Curious Media, told HT.com.

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