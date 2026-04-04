Noida boss’s Goa trip announcement leaves employees surprised, internet asks 'vacancy hai kya?'
The video, shared by Curious Media, shows staff exchanging amused and slightly shocked reactions after the Goa trip announcement.
A light-hearted office moment has caught the internet’s attention after a video showed employees reacting with surprise to a Goa trip announcement.
In the video, a team member gathers everyone and says, “Guys, ek announcement hai, sab suno,” before revealing that a 5-6 day trip to Goa is being planned.
What follows is an unexpected response, as employees begin talking among themselves, clearly taken aback.
The video, shared by Curious Media, located in Noida, shows staff exchanging amused and slightly shocked reactions.
Some are heard saying they are already “very excited” because they have just returned from a recent trip, and now another one is being planned so soon.
Employees react with surprise:
The candid moment struck a chord online, with many viewers finding the situation both surprising and funny.
Unlike typical workplace announcements that bring routine updates, this one stood out for the surprise Goa trip announcement.
Instead of loud cheers, the employees’ reaction is more of disbelief mixed with amusement. Their expressions and side conversations suggest they are still processing the plan.
The company, founded in 2022, said it follows a structured approach when it comes to team off-sites, organising them once every year. “Last year, we hosted an off-site across Landour and Rishikesh,” Pushpraj Singh, Co-founder of Curious Media, told HT.com.
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Check out the video here:
Here's how people reacted to the video:
The video has since gone viral, drawing a wave of reactions on social media. Several users joked about wanting to join such a workplace, with one commenting, “Vacancy hai kya?”
A second user commented, “Aesa hai to graphic designer ki zarurat hoto btana.”
A third user commented, “I can join as an intern for the trip.”
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A fourth user commented, “Dream boss and company found.”
“Send me HR mail ID asap,” another user commented.
While workplace announcements are usually centred around targets, deadlines, or routine updates, this video captures a very different kind of moment that feels unexpected.
As the Goa trip is announced, employees are seen exchanging glances and quietly discussing it among themselves, their reactions reflecting surprise more than excitement.
The hushed conversations and subtle expressions among the employees add a candid and relatable touch, capturing their genuine surprise and amusement.
The scene highlights a lighter side of office life, showing colleagues in a relaxed and spontaneous setting, far removed from the usual seriousness of everyday workplace announcements.
The video was shared on April 2, 2026, and since then, it has gained 6,000 views and more than 190 likes.