Indian CEO bans non-veg food at company offsite, sparks debate: ‘This is bullying’

Indian photographer Atul Kasbekar has claimed that the newly-appointed CEO of a company insisted on serving only vegetarian food during a week-long corporate offsite, leaving many employees angry and upset.

The CEO apparently insisted on a vegetarian menu during the week-long offsite (Representational image)

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Kasbekar did not name the company or the CEO in his X post, only revealing that the incident took place in India through his claim that more than 70% of the attendees were upset by the decision.

(Also read: Rude Food by Vir Sanghvi: The myth of vegetarian India)

The post quickly gained attention on social media, with users debating whether company leaders should be able to impose their personal dietary preferences during corporate events, particularly when a majority of employees may not share those views.

Veg food only, please

In his X post shared this afternoon, the Indian photographer wrote: “A recently appointed CEO (not founder) insisted on serving only veg food over almost a week at a company offsite.”

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{{^usCountry}} “Seems more than 70% of the attendees were p***ed off. Which is apparently the non veg eating population in the country. (Defined by- at least eat eggs),” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Seems more than 70% of the attendees were p***ed off. Which is apparently the non veg eating population in the country. (Defined by- at least eat eggs),” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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Kasbekar did not provide any additional details about the company, the industry it operates in, or whether employees had raised concerns directly with management. It is also unclear whether the vegetarian-only menu was introduced as a company policy for the event or reflected the CEO's personal preference.

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The photographer concluded his post by inviting his followers to weigh in on the matter, asking them whether they believed the decision was justified.

Post sparks debate

The post sparked a debate about whether it is appropriate for a chief executive to impose his personal belief on employees.

“No big deal, It's a general practice in many big corporate houses. They serve only veg food, not even eggs,” wrote one X user.

Many users argued that food served at a company-sponsored event should accommodate the preferences of the workforce rather than reflect the personal choices of a single executive

“The CEO can impose his vegetarianism if he is the host paying. If it’s the company, then it should have been a collective decision,” another pointed out.

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(Also read: Mumbai techie questions long office commutes after 20 days of WFH: ‘Why is this still not normalised?’)

Some compared the CEO’s decision to bullying. “This is bullying and employees should have the courage to stand up and push back,” wrote an X user named Tushar.

“His main objective was "team building" and he achieved that with 70% bonding with each other at the cost of isolating himself. Great CEO,” another quipped.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

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