Indian couple spends 7.5 lakh on 21-day Switzerland trip, shares complete expense breakdown

A travel creator couple, Prakriti Arora and Ashish Kumar, recently shared a detailed breakdown of their expenses after spending three weeks travelling across Switzerland. They shared that they spent a total of ₹7.5 lakh on the trip for two people, including accommodation, transport, activities, food and miscellaneous expenses.

The couple shared that they spent a total of ₹7.5 lakh on a 3-week trip to Switzerland. (Instagram/@escapetolandscapes)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In a video shared on Instagram, the couple revealed that accommodation was their biggest expense, costing an average of ₹17,000 per night for two. They stayed at six properties across Airbnb, Home Exchange and a hotel during their 21-day trip.

Their next major expense was a 15-day Flexi Swiss Travel Pass, which cost ₹1,10,700. The pass allowed them to use unlimited trains, buses and boat cruises, along with gondolas and discounted activities. The couple also opted for a first-class upgrade on the Bernina Express for ₹18,000, describing it as a way to enjoy "main character vibes" during the journey.

The pair shared that activities and experiences accounted for another ₹97,300. Their itinerary included Alpine coaster rides, activities at Grindelwald First and bike rides in Appenzell.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} For food, the couple shared that they relied on groceries and ready-to-eat meals from supermarkets. They spent ₹1,48,000 on food for two. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For food, the couple shared that they relied on groceries and ready-to-eat meals from supermarkets. They spent ₹1,48,000 on food for two. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

After adding miscellaneous expenses, their total expenditure for the three-week Switzerland trip came to ₹7.5 lakh.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In the caption of the post, the couple also shared several tips for travellers looking to reduce expenses in Switzerland. They recommended using Home Exchange for cheaper accommodation, avoiding frequent restaurant meals and buying ready-to-eat food from supermarkets.

They also suggested getting a Swiss Travel Pass or Half Fare Card, carrying a refillable bottle to use Switzerland's free water fountains, and shopping at Lidl or Migros M Budget for cheaper groceries. And lastly, they recommended booking accommodation that offers a guest pass.

(Also Read: Indian woman says Jammu and Kashmir is as beautiful as Switzerland, points out ‘the only thing missing’)

Social media reactions

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The post prompted several reactions from users.

One person jokingly commented, "Kidney bechni padengi."

"I actually did better. I got a job in Geneva, stayed there for six months, moved around Switzerland with prebooked cheap weekend and holiday tickets. Moved every corner of Switzerland and still came home with a savings of ₹25,00,000," commented another.

"That's literally a Swiss monthly salary (6,390.31 Swiss Francs)," wrote a third user.