Indian woman says Jammu and Kashmir is as beautiful as Switzerland, points out ‘the only thing missing’

“If we keep our country clean, we are no less than any of the most beautiful countries in the world, seriously. I belong to Jammu and Kashmir, and even in Jammu, we have such beautiful spots. Kashmir, of course, has many breathtaking places as well. But the only thing missing is cleanliness. Switzerland is very clean, and India is quite dirty in comparison. There is no point denying the truth,” she said.

She further added that India has several breathtaking places, particularly in Jammu and Kashmir, but people need to take greater responsibility for public cleanliness.

In the video, Sharma said, “So guys, after spending 12 days in Switzerland, I just want to say one thing to Indians: our India is equally beautiful, especially Jammu and Kashmir. I won’t say it is exactly the same, but it is quite similar in many ways. The only thing missing is cleanliness. Switzerland is extremely clean. People here take responsibility for keeping their country clean. I did not see even a single piece of paper lying around in Switzerland.”

A woman from India, who recently spent 12 days in Switzerland, has shared her honest thoughts on the similarities between the European country and India, especially Jammu and Kashmir. In an Instagram video, Binny Sharma said India is no less beautiful than Switzerland, but stressed that cleanliness remains one major area where the country needs to improve.

Video sparks reactions The clip was shared on Instagram with the caption, “This is what I felt after spending 12 days in Switzerland.” Since being posted, the video has drawn a few reactions from social media users, with many agreeing with her observation.

(Also read: IIT-educated founder praises Switzerland’s public transport: ‘Then comes India…’)

Several users said the issue is not the beauty of India, but the lack of civic sense among people. One user wrote, “India has everything, from mountains to rivers and forests, but we need to learn how to respect public spaces.” Another added, “This is so true. Kashmir is heaven, but cleanliness should be everyone’s responsibility.”

Others also praised her for speaking honestly. A person commented, “People should not feel offended by this. She is saying the truth and it is something we all need to work on.” Another said, “Switzerland is clean because people follow rules. India can also become like that if citizens cooperate.”

HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)