Indian flag waves atop golden joint at world's highest railway bridge on Chenab

The Ministry of Railways has recently taken to its official Twitter handle to share a video of the world's highest railway bridge on Chenab in Jammu and Kashmir. But what is most noteworthy in this particular video, is that post its inauguration, the Indian national flag - several ones, were seen waving atop the bridge. At the 'golden joint,' which is right in the middle of the bridge, the workers can be seen joyfully hoisting the national flag with pride in this video. Despite being shared very recently on the handle that has over 7.2 million followers, the video has received over two lakh views.

"Our national pride flying high at the world's highest railway arch bridge, Chenab bridge, as the Golden Joint work is finished today. With this, the deck of the bridge stands completed," reads the caption to this video of the world's highest railway bridge. It was complete with the emoji of the national flag of India. The caption to this video which is steadily gaining popularity on the platform, was also complete with the hashtag #HarGharTiranga.

Watch the video right here:

Since being uploaded on Twitter on August 13, the video has gotten more than 9,000 likes and several comments.