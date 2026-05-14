Indian founder cops backlash for withholding offer letters for 30 days: ‘Insulting’

An Ahmedabad-based entrepreneur has copped backlash after revealing that his company releases an employee’s offer letter a full 30 days after they join. Pritesh Lakhani, the co-founder of B2B industrial marketplace Pneucons, implied that not releasing the offer letter prevents candidates from ‘offer shopping’, which is the practice of collecting multiple offers to negotiate higher salaries or better designations.

A startup founder has sparked backlash after saying that offer letters are withheld for a month(Pexels/Representational Image)

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He was responding to a post from entrepreneur Niraj Bora, who claimed that he was “fed up of people taking offer letters and not showing up.”

Ahmedabad founder on offer letters

“Never share offer letter,” Pritesh Lakhani advised in an X post yesterday, adding that his own company takes a month to formally release a candidate’s offer letter. In the meantime, those who want to review the terms and conditions have to visit the Pneucons office, and are not allowed to even take photographs of the offer letter.

“We have a policy of issuing offer letter after 30 days from joining. If anyone wants to review it, they can come to the office and take their time. They are not allowed to take photos or make copies,” he elaborated.

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{{^usCountry}} “This breed of trading offer letters is the worst and shouldn’t be given any opportunities under any circumstances,” the co-founder of Pneucons added. Internet slams offer letter policy {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “This breed of trading offer letters is the worst and shouldn’t be given any opportunities under any circumstances,” the co-founder of Pneucons added. Internet slams offer letter policy {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The revelation about withholding offer letters led to outrage on social media. Even though Lakhani restricted the comments section of his post, it did not stop people from criticizing his policy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The revelation about withholding offer letters led to outrage on social media. Even though Lakhani restricted the comments section of his post, it did not stop people from criticizing his policy. {{/usCountry}}

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(Also read: 'Shirt tucked, ribbon in hair': Indian company's offer letter includes bizarre dress code)

“This is so stupid. No wonder people hate working in startups in India,” wrote one X user.

“There will always be people who renege on joining. But you shouldn't mess up your HR practices for that,” user Rishabh Mukherjee advised.

Many wondered how a candidate was supposed to trust the startup without an offer letter.

“I am supposed to quit my company and join you based on an offer letter you 'allowed' me to have a look at in your office premises?” questioned one X user.

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“Can't imagine how desperate/no-other-option category you are hiring. I would laugh you outta my phone if your HR even hints at such an insulting joining condition. Also - if you stop lowballing prospective recruits, this will reduce,” X user Mayur said.

Many questioned the legality of withholding offer letters, while others pointed out that companies had no right to ‘lock’ candidates considering offers are also withdrawn by them.

“Are you going to guarantee their lifetime employment? If not, they should be able to shop for offers,” read one comment.

“Is offer shopping frustrating? Yes. Is withholding offer letter the way? Nope!” user Amit Gupta said. “The game is played on both sides. Companies can & do withdraw offers.”

(Also read: 'Trust keeps getting abused': Startup founder says 'hiring feels broken', sparks discussion)

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Jain ...Read More Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat. Read Less

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