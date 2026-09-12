Indian founder in Poland steps out at 11 pm, reflects on women’s safety: ‘This should be normal’

An Indian founder living in Poland has sparked a conversation online after sharing her experience of women’s safety and freedom in the European country. In a video posted on Instagram, Divyanshi Dhouni spoke about stepping out late at night without fear and contrasted the experience with concerns surrounding women’s safety in India.

An Indian founder in Poland compared women’s safety there with India. (Instagram/divyanshicreates)

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(Also read: Indian woman in Japan takes 11 pm walk, contrasts sense of safety with India: ‘This is a very big deal’)

Recording the video at around 11 pm, Dhouni said that many things often considered a luxury for women in India were simply part of everyday life in Poland.

‘Women can go out freely’

"It's 11:00 PM right now, and I live in Poland, one of the safest countries in the world. I want this video to reach every Indian girl so I can tell them that all these things that are considered a luxury for us, how normal they are here,” she said.

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{{^usCountry}} Dhouni went on to describe seeing women outdoors even in the middle of the night. "Here, women can go out freely, during the day, at night, anytime, for work, just hanging out, or... in fact, from my balcony, I've even seen women running and cycling at 2:00 AM.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dhouni went on to describe seeing women outdoors even in the middle of the night. "Here, women can go out freely, during the day, at night, anytime, for work, just hanging out, or... in fact, from my balcony, I've even seen women running and cycling at 2:00 AM.” {{/usCountry}}

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She added, "You can wear whatever you want, literally anything, and nobody will stare at you. You won't feel uncomfortable at all.”

Dhouni also highlighted women’s participation in the workforce, saying, "And do you know what the female employment rate here is? 73 percent.”

‘Imagine giving up on this freedom’

Reflecting on why some Indian women who move abroad may hesitate to return, Dhouni said, "Girls from our country go abroad, whether for studies or work, and that is why they don't want to come back. Because imagine giving up on this freedom and all these basic rights.”

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She concluded by arguing that economic progress alone was not enough without ensuring women’s safety. "There are so many issues surrounding women in our country, but all I want to say is that no matter how much our country grows, no matter how big of an economy we become, until we can give women this level of safety, our growth means nothing."

Watch the clip here:

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Social media reactions

The post has so far received limited reactions, with several users agreeing with Dhouni’s broader point. One user wrote, "This is the kind of freedom every woman deserves." Another said, "This comparison really makes you think." A third echoed, "This is the kind of freedom every woman deserves." Another user added, "Every woman deserves this level of independence."

(Also read: Mumbai woman takes auto home alone at 2:30 am, says safety is ‘last thing’ she worries about)

HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)