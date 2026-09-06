Mumbai woman takes auto home alone at 2:30 am, says safety is ‘last thing’ she worries about

A Mumbai woman has shared her experience of travelling home alone in an autorickshaw at 2:30 am, saying that despite the late hour, her safety was the “last thing” she was worried about. A Mumbai woman shared why she felt grateful for Mumbai while travelling home alone at 2:30 am. (Instagram/swathi.prabhakar.shetty)

(Also read: Mumbai woman says she feels completely safe on bus ‘full of men’ at 10 pm: ‘Not even a single woman with me’)

Taking to Instagram, Swathi Prabhakar Shetty posted a video recorded from an autorickshaw while she was returning home from work in the middle of the night. In the clip, she reflected on how safe she feels travelling alone in Mumbai, even at such a late hour.

‘Thank God, I live in a city like Mumbai’ Shetty is heard saying in the video, “It's 2:30 in the night, and I am going back home from my work, in a rickshaw, not in a cab. And I feel like the last thing that's that I'm concerned about is my safety.”

She then added, “And these are the moments I actually feel like, thank God, I live in a city like Mumbai where safety is probably not something that you're worried about.”

The video shows Shetty travelling through the city in an autorickshaw as she speaks about the sense of security she feels while commuting alone after midnight. Her remarks centred on how she did not find herself worrying about her safety despite travelling home at 2:30 am and choosing a rickshaw rather than a cab.

The clip also offered a glimpse into late-night travel in Mumbai, a city where people are often seen commuting well past midnight because of work and other commitments.

Take a look here at the clip: